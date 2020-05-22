Despite rainy weather in the area, the Decatur High School graduation ceremony will take place as planned tonight at Ogle Stadium, according to a school official.
“We will graduate tonight. It might be delayed, but we will graduate tonight,” said Dwight Satterfield, assistant superintendent.
Graduation is set to begin at 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said there is a slight chance of rain in Decatur at that time.
"An isolated shower is possible, but it should be dry for the most part," said Meteorologist Laurel McCoy. She said it is expected to be 78 degrees with 8 mph winds at 7 p.m.
Austin High seniors had a graduation ceremony Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.