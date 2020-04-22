While Wayne Farms’ Albertville facility reports 75 workers with confirmed COVID-19 cases, none of the nearly 2,000 Wayne Farms workers at three Decatur processing plants have confirmed cases, according to a company spokesman.
The poultry processor continues to take steps to prevent an outbreak at the Decatur plants, said Frank Singleton, and the company has sent a few Decatur workers home for a 14-day self-isolation period because they had low-grade fevers or reported not feeling well.
One employee at the Albertville facility has died from COVID-19, Singleton said. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Marshall County, home to Albertville, has 195 confirmed cases, among the highest per-capita rates in the state, and five reported deaths. According to the ADPH, Morgan County had 51 cases and no deaths as of Tuesday evening.
“The (Albertville) case was self-reported on April 9, and the employee tested positive April 17 and passed away April 18,” Singleton said. “We identified the co-workers and had them self-quarantined. We continue to sanitize the entire plant.”
He said the company has installed barriers between workstations in Decatur, all employees have their temperatures taken as they enter the buildings, and they are required to wear masks.
“We’ve been following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines since February at all of our locations,” he said. “We are aggressively monitoring for the coronavirus. Anyone who has flu-like symptoms are asked to go home for 14 days, or others who feel unsafe can take a leave of absence."
Caleb Hicks, communications director with the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, said the industry is taking precautions to protect everyone, from growers to consumers.
“Our industry already had some of the strictest biosecurity protocols in the nation,” Hicks said. “From the decontamination procedures service men follow between farm visits to the food safety standards applied in processing plants, the health of the chickens, workers and consumers is a priority. The U.S. has the safest and most-regulated food supply in the world, and there is no evidence the virus can be transmitted through food.”
He said some of those precautions include increased health screenings, deep cleaning between shifts, facilitating social distancing by staggering breaks, restricting plant access and increased education.
Singleton said product demand is down “at least 40% across the board.” He attributes the decline to the state-ordered closure of schools and dine-in restaurants.
“We continue to support our customers in food service and restaurant segments although demand has been impacted significantly,” he said. “Consumer demand is down since restaurants are closed or offering drive-thru only, and universities, schools and other large institutions are not operating. This has impacted demand significantly. Retail demand is better, but sales are certainly impacted in all markets.”
He said retail sales, which include grocery stores and in-house meal segments such as frozen dinners, have spiked, but haven’t made up for losses in other areas.
Singleton said Wayne Farms hasn’t had any disruption in its production cycle.
He said company employment numbers in Decatur remain at full production. Nobody has been laid off or had hours cut, he said.
“But the poultry industry always has openings,” Singleton said. “We continue to hire.
“The good news is there is an adequate supply of chicken for everyone.”
