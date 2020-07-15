Officials aren't requiring masks in the Morgan County Courthouse, but one local business owner thinks they should as a new Decatur ordinance mandates face coverings in most buildings that the public uses.
Jason Such, owner of Such-N-Such restaurant on U.S. 31, said the courthouse is in the city limits and is a public arena.
“Every business and building inside the city limits should be required to follow the ordinance including the courthouse,” he said. “They should follow suit. I’m for wearing masks, and I think the courthouse should be, too.”
The ordinance designed to prevent the spread of the disease resulting from the new coronavirus went into effect Monday. It calls for face coverings in “indoor spaces of businesses or venues open to the general public, including but not limited to stores, bars and restaurants, entertainment venues, public meeting places, city government buildings, civic centers" and other places, but City Council President Paige Bibbee said the intent of the ordinance does not cover the courthouse.
“The courthouse is county property,” she said. “They can do what they want to. It’s up to them if they want to participate in the mask ordinance.”
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said he doesn’t plan to mandate the wearing of masks in the courthouse because the county doesn’t have the manpower to monitor such a policy. He said the Morgan County government is under no obligation to follow the city ordinance.
“That ordinance is for city property and businesses,” he said. “We’re a county building, just like the post office is a federal building.”
Such said he is living by the rules of the ordinance with signs posted on the doors to his eatery. He said about 97% of his customers wear masks.
“If customers come in without a mask, I give them a warning,” he said. “‘This is your warning. You are here at your own risk. If you get caught, you may be fined.’ ”
Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said three-time ordinance violators could face a fine up to $500.
Long said courthouse workers distribute between 500 and 600 light surgical masks daily to visitors and “about 95% of the people who come into the courthouse wear some sort of face covering.”
“We recommend visitors wear masks,” Long said. “Our employees wear masks and practice social distancing. When I am not in my office and might be in an area with other people or a small group, I make sure I wear a mask. I urge everybody to wear a mask.”
City Attorney Herman Marks referred questions and interpretation of the ordinance to the Decatur Police Department for "keeping a consistent message."
A Decatur police spokeswoman said Allen will not be walking the halls of the courthouse looking for violators.
“They’re not included,” Emily Long said of the courthouse, which is across the street from City Hall. “That’s county property, and they will enforce their own jurisdiction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.