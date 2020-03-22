Two local mayors said coronavirus-related restrictions will hurt sales tax collections, and one Decatur councilman said the city should begin drastic cuts in some areas to prepare for revenue shortfalls.
However, Decatur and Athens officials also said their cities had a good start to the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, and they’re hoping they won’t need their reserves that are kept for emergency situations.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he’s now reviewing the budgets for the general fund and Athens Utilities every two weeks “just to see what the impact is. I’m treating this like mission critical in the (U.S.) Army.”
Decatur CFO John Andrzejewski said it will be a couple of weeks before he will have any idea about the impact from actions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This is unprecedented,” Andrzejewski said.
There is a lag between when consumers pay sales tax and the city receives it. Sales tax collected one month is normally remitted to the city the following month.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he expected a tough fiscal 2020 second quarter, which is January to March, followed by strong third and fourth quarters.
“We have too much going on in our region for us not to bounce back quickly,” Bowling said.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said sales taxes don’t impact the county’s budget as much as they do a city's. Other than closing the courthouse to visitors, the county continues to operate as normal. He closed courthouse operations temporarily Friday at noon when a county employee was tested for the coronavirus. Results of the test were not available Friday. He plans to reopen the courthouse on Monday for employees if the results are negative.
“We live off property tax revenues, TVA in-lieu-of taxes and court fees,” Long said. “We’ll lose the court fees for a while because the courts are closed, but that money will come back to us later.”
Andrzejewski said grocery store shoppers buying extra items they intend to hoard and online purchases by those stuck at home will provide a short-term boost to sales tax, but that will be offset by restaurants getting reduced to curbside sales.
With the government urging people to curtail travel, “lodging tax may be hit the hardest,” Andrzejewski said.
'Worst-case scenario'
Decatur Councilman Charles Kirby said his city should already have taken drastic steps in anticipation that this coronavirus pandemic could stretch into early fall.
Kirby said the city should order all departments, except police and fire, to cut 20% each from their spending. He said employees should already have been sent home.
“We should be preparing for a worst-case scenario,” Kirby said. “If we don’t have a plan for through September or October, we’re not taking care of the taxpayers.”
Decatur City Council President Paige Bibbee said she’s “not so doomsday” as Kirby is because she has hope restrictions to prevent the infection's spread will be short-term.
The state-mandated restrictions are set to expire April 6, but State Health Officer Scott Harris warned there is a likelihood they will be extended.
Bibbee said she thinks there will be a “V-curve” where sales tax revenues made a big jump at first because of hoarding, drop way off during the social distancing period and then come back strong when people can return to their daily lives.
“When I was in the grocery store the other day, everybody in line was spending more than $100,” Bibbee said.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said the city needs to be “cautious and conservative,” and spend “only necessary expenditures to continue to operate.”
Both Athens and Decatur shut the doors of city facilities to the public last week, but their employees continued coming to work. This changes Monday in Decatur.
Bowling announced Friday afternoon that the city will operate on a modified staffing plan starting Monday and only employees with critical duties will report to work. The employees forced to stay home will continue to receive their normal pay, the mayor said.
Governmental operations will remain open and functional. The Decatur Police Department and Decatur Fire & Rescue will continue responding to calls and emergencies. Trash collection will not be interrupted.
Residents who need a non-emergency report filed with the Police Department may call 256-341-4600, and an officer will assist them over the phone.
Marks said his city employees continue to work.
“We may get to that point, but right now we’re working with a full workforce,” Marks said. “We’re trying to keep our distance and, if anyone has any symptoms, they’re to stay home.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said the city needs to put every unnecessary expense on hold because “we don’t know what the future holds. We already know our revenue stream is damaged.”
Jackson said he agrees with Bowling’s announcement that only critical employees come to the workplace. He said paying its employees is a way for the city to support the local economy just as the federal government is seeking ways to help the country.
“I know paying people not to work is not the optimum situation,” Jackson said. “But they’ve still got to eat, buy their medications and pay their bills.
"We’re at a critical point in that we don’t want to see a continued spread of the virus, and this is not going away any time soon.”
Solid financial reserves
Decatur operates on a $66 million general fund budget. The state requires the city to keep at least 15% in reserves, but city ordinance bumps that up to 25% so the city has roughly $17.5 million in reserves.
Andrzejewski said the city has an additional $11.6 million, including about $1.7 million in interest from the investment of the reserves, in the unassigned fund balance that’s used for capital needs.
The city has two planned projects that the council expected to pay for out of the unassigned funds, including $3.5 million for a fire station in Southwest Decatur and $3 million for the Alabama 20 overpass in Limestone County.
“We should put all major projects, unless they’re an emergency need, on hold,” Kirby said.
Athens operates on a roughly $32 million general fund budget. While the state requires 15% in reserves, Marks said his city has about 22% in reserves.
Andrzejewski and Marks said it would take a lengthy virus emergency to force their cities into their reserves.
“We’re not even close to the tipping point,” Marks said. “It would take three to six months (of virus restrictions) for us to reach the point where we would need our reserves.”
