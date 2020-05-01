ATHENS — A local internal medicine doctor said Thursday at a COVID-19 briefing that of the six patients who have been admitted to Athens-Limestone Hospital with the disease caused by the coronavirus, all but one have been discharged.
“We’ve had no fatalities,” said Dr. Nauman Qureshi.
The number of coronavirus patients in the hospital has dropped in the past week. Hospital President David Pryor said last Friday there were three COVID-19 patients at that time in the intensive care unit.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has reported, as of Thursday, 44 confirmed cases of the virus in Limestone County, with 1,200 total tests. Qureshi praised residents’ efforts to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Kudos to the public for following social distancing guidelines,” he said. “We’ve kept Limestone County as a safe haven.”
Some state restrictions ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, and retail stores can reopen with limits under the state's safer-at-home order. However, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said during the briefing, people should continue social distancing and sanitizing practices and wear masks while out in public.
Qureshi said, “We have to follow the guidelines” that the state and governor put in place.
“We have to always think about the vulnerable population,” like the elderly, people with chronic conditions and transplant patients, Qureshi said. “We have to recognize the enemy and we have to take new precautions.”
Qureshi said Alabama's revised health order is more cautious in its timeline for reopening businesses than some other states' plans.
“That’s right, that’s good,” he said. “We don’t need to be continuing to spread the virus.”
He also encouraged people with chronic and other medical issues to resume medical care they might have suspended due to their fears of the virus. And, for those who’ve been waiting for hospitals to resume elective surgeries, he said: “I personally feel it is appropriate and it is OK for people to reschedule their surgeries and get their problems taken care of.”
The hospital, he said, is “a very safe place right now,” with a carefully thought-out plan to ramp up for elective surgeries.
Qureshi said he’s apprehensive about a second round of the new coronavirus when the next flu season hits.
“This is a probability, not a possibility, in my opinion,” he said.
