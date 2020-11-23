Decatur Morgan Hospital hit a new high with 58 patients presumed to have COVID-19, and one of every three patients in the facility has the virus, officials said today.
Hospital President Kelli Powers said of the hospital's 150 inpatients, 50 tested positive for COVID-19 and eight are presumed positive.
Six of the COVID-19 inpatients are in intensive care, including one on a ventilator.
Powers said she expects ICU numbers to double by next week, due to the high number of hospital inpatients. As of Monday morning, the ICU at the main campus had only one empty bed, but a COVID-19 unit with 15 beds has opened at the Parkway Campus.
