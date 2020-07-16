The annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday — which begins Friday — is usually among the top five sales periods for Martin’s Family Clothing Store, but store manager Charles Christopher said COVID-19 issues have this year’s sales projections unclear.
“It’s been the biggest sales time for us each summer,” he said. “But there’s so much uncertainty about the pandemic and whether schools will meet this year in the classroom or online this fall. I wish the school systems were able to tell the parents if there is going to be regular school this year.”
Parents aren't sure what to purchase since their children may not be in actual classrooms, he said.
"And some parents may have been off work because of the COVID-19," Christopher added.
The three-day, 15th-annual state sales tax-free holiday will be from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.
Customers have the opportunity to purchase back-to-school supplies including electronics and clothes without having sales tax added to the cost. The state website for the exempt items is bit.ly/3iX1jNT.
Christopher said his store usually sees about a 5% to 10% bump in revenue and foot traffic each year during the tax-free weekend.
“Protective masks will be among the big sale items this weekend,” he said. “And, of course, T-shirts and blue jeans are always big sellers for us.”
According to the Revenue Department, single clothing items costing less than $100 each will be tax exempt. Masks are a clothing item that will remain taxable, along with other protective items such as tool belts and hard hats, according to the Revenue Department.
Zion Shreve, store manager at Electronic Express at the Decatur Mall, said he expects sales to be strong again this weekend. “Students will be needing computers if they go to school or meet in an online forum at home,” he said.
Shreve said the store usually sees about 25% more business on the tax holiday. He said laptops selling between $250 and $2,000 will be the hottest items. He said computer tablets will be popular with the school customers, too. The revenue department said $750 of the computer’s price tag will be tax free.
Christopher and Shreve said Black Friday in November and the week before Christmas are the only two weekends that regularly produce more in sales than the back-to-school, tax-free weekend on an annual basis.
Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties, along with their major cities, are also exempting the covered items from local sales taxes during the tax holiday.
