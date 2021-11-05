Health officials say the pediatric Pfizer vaccine approved Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could be available locally as early as next week, and Assistant State Health Officer Karen Landers believes the dose will help prevent schools from going to remote learning.
“This is a very safe and effective vaccine. The efficacy was well over 90%,” Landers said. “This vaccine is an extremely important way to keep our children well and to keep them in the classroom.”
Area school districts are leaving the decision on vaccinating young children to parents. The Decatur City, Hartselle City and Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence county school systems do not plan to hold vaccine clinics on their campuses.
“Currently, it’s not a requirement, unlike other vaccinations that are required on the blue slip,” said Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas. “It’s essentially up to the parent.”
Decatur City Schools lead nurse Sarah Payne said it was too soon to discuss the children’s vaccine because new information was still being released. She declined to comment further.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said, “At this time we don’t have any plans to do anything other than give an excused absence if parents want to pick up their child to go get the vaccine."
Smith said he has not received any input from parents on their stance regarding the vaccine.
Parents have approached Landers with concerns about the vaccine, but she believes that most of the concerns stem from misinformation that they have read or heard in their communities.
“We’ve had parents who have seen information on the internet or social media that incorrectly describes what the (Vaccine Adverse Reporting System) reports are all about,” Landers said. “One of the concerns is that it affects fertility and that is not true. That’s just a rumor that is out there.”
Cherry McWhorter, a registered nurse and the school nurse coordinator for Lawrence County Schools, said their local clinics have not received the Pfizer dose for children yet.
“They may distribute it at Walmart, but other than that we don’t have Pfizer in our county health department or local clinics,” McWhorter said.
Judy Smith, the administrator of the Northern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health, confirmed that Lawrence County only has adult vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but the Alabama Department of Public Health is currently working on distributing pediatric Pfizer doses throughout the whole state.
“Pediatric Pfizer will be placed in all the county health departments in north Alabama,” Smith said. “But they are not going to carry the adult Pfizer. They’ll have the pediatric dose for the 5 to 11 (age group) and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for adults.”
Landers said very few counties in Alabama currently have the pediatric vaccine on hand.
“There’s one county in South Alabama that I know has it,” Landers said. “I believe more of the private providers are getting (the vaccine) first before we are getting it in the health department.”
When ADPH distributes the vaccine to Morgan County, Decatur Morgan Hospital will be giving it to children.
“We are waiting on distribution and official guidelines from the CDC,” said Noel Lovelace, vice president of development at Decatur Morgan Hospital. “I don’t have an exact date, but yes, we will be giving it out.”
Athens-Limestone Hospital nursing house supervisor Renee McGill said they will not be giving the vaccines out but will leave that up to pediatric clinics affiliated with the hospital.
“Right now as a hospital, we will not give them out,” McGill said. “Our pharmacist said (Thursday) morning that some of our clinics will have (the vaccine).”
Judy Smith said the ADPH COVID dashboard will contain the number of children under the age of 12 that have received the vaccine.
“The dashboard is going to have that data broken down by age group,” Smith said.
