Local residents took advantage of pleasant weather, watched online tributes to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and reflected on his legacy Monday as the pandemic curtailed traditional events on the holiday honoring him.
With temperatures in the 50s and skies sunny, Meg Carstens of Huntsville brought her three children to Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur to view the sandhill and whooping cranes feasting.
“It’s a gorgeous day outside, and we’ve never seen the cranes. It’s a great day to get out of the house,” she said. Her children are enrolled in virtual classes in school, she said.
Carstens said the COVID-19 pandemic and this month’s Capitol riots changed the MLK holiday this year.
“It’s been an especially interesting year. I hope it’s going to be a peaceful week,” she said.
President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated Wednesday in Washington, D.C., amid security tightened in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots.
At Rhodes Ferry Park on Monday morning, Emily King and her two sons Kylen King, 4, and Brodie Robertson, 12, joined her mother Beth Hollaway of Hartselle after an overnight stay in Decatur.
“We rented a hotel room last night and the kids went swimming in the hotel indoor pool,” King said. “We’ve come to the park today, and the kids are enjoying the playground.”
Hollaway added, “If it wasn’t for COVID, we’d be at a movie or a museum or maybe both. We're real cautious about social distancing.”
Nearby, enjoying lunch in the parking lot at the park, Tim Smith of Decatur said he chose to work on the holiday but hadn’t forgotten about the importance of the day.
“It’s a great thing that Martin Luther King Jr. got this holiday in his honor. He was a great man. He helped changed the world in a positive way.”
Ryan Baker of Athens and his father Neal Baker took advantage of the holiday to launch their boat from Ingalls Harbor at 6:30 a.m. for five hours on the water together.
“We’ve spent the morning catching a mess of crappie,” Ryan Baker said. “We had a good time fishing together.”
Neal Baker said they were glad to get the Monday holiday and planned the outing late last week.
Virtual program
Murphy Brown, executive director of the Morgan County Minority Development Association, said the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship and awards breakfast was virtual this year and had more than 1,800 views by 3 p.m. on Facebook alone. During the 96-minute virtual breakfast, about 25 high school and college students received scholarships ranging from $500 to $3,000 each.
“At our annual breakfast, we usually draw between 600 and 700 people,” Brown said. “We’re pleased with the number of views we’ve received on Facebook alone. Our donations are still struggling a little bit. People watched the breakfast, but most haven’t donated to our scholarship program yet. We’re hoping donations will continue to come in."
He said some of the high-risk students didn't meet the scholarship application deadline but will be targeted with scholarship money again in the spring.
"We want to make sure every student has a plan for their life before they leave school," he said.
On the virtual MCMDA presentation, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth of Madison, Decatur’s Jerraud Powers, who played eight years in the NFL, and Gary Redus, a former major league baseball player, all stressed the importance of acquiring a good education to succeed in life.
“Even though it takes athletic ability to play professionally, education allows you to prepare yourself mentally,” Stallworth said during the virtual presentation. He said education helped him become a successful businessman after his playing days were over.
King led the nation's civil rights movement in the 1960s and was assassinated on the balcony of a Memphis motel in April 1968. Last Friday would have been his 92nd birthday. The Martin Luther King Jr. birthday became an official federal holiday in 1983. By 2020, all state governments had made it a state holiday.
But the three-day weekend curtailed business opportunities for some.
Joanie Patel, owner of Texaco Express on Sixth Avenue, said live bait sales were up but the deli business was down as of about noon Monday.
“On Mondays, we feature meatloaf at the deli,” she said. “This time last week, we’re out of it. But today, business has been slow. People aren’t working and aren’t getting out for lunch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.