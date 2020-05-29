Don't throw away that plain-looking envelope that arrived in the mail with a plastic card inside.
It might be valuable.
Stimulus payments from the federal government are now being sent in the form of a prepaid Visa debit card that comes in a nearly blank envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services.
The Treasury Department said in a release that it sent the prepaid cards, which it dubbed the “Economic Impact Payment Cards,” to nearly 4 million people who didn't receive payments by direct deposit or check.
Julia Cherry, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau office in Huntsville, said nearly all of the calls her office received Tuesday where to make sure the card was not a scam.
“Nobody was aware that they had moved from checks to debit cards,” Cherry said.
The envelope features only a return address for Money Network Cardholder Services based in Omaha, Nebraska, on the front. Inside, there is a prepaid Visa card with the stars from the American flag as the design. The envelope also features a separate sheet of paper inside that states “enclosed is your Economic Impact Payment Card” and instructions on how to activate the card.
Cherry said her office has spent the week ensuring people that the card is not a scam despite the envelope’s appearance.
“We are urging consumers to understand that it is a legitimate payment in the mail,” she said.
The card allows its recipient to make purchases online and at any retail locations where Visa cards are accepted. The user can also get cash from ATMs, transfer funds to their personal bank account and check their card balance online. The card “also provides consumer protections available to traditional bank account owners, including protection against fraud, loss, and other errors,” according to a release from the IRS.
Cherry said the way to make sure it is a legitimate stimulus Visa card is to make sure it matches the envelopes that others have received. Checking to make sure the Visa logo is in the top right portion of the card, and that the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank, is on the back is also recommended to make sure the card is legitimate.
Those who were eligible for the stimulus payment may have already received them in the form of a direct deposit or a check in the mail. Payments were as much as $1,200 for qualifying individuals with an additional $500 for each qualifying child. Reductions were in place for those with higher income.
The prepaid debit cards were sent to people “without bank information on file with the IRS, and whose tax return was processed by either the Andover or Austin IRS Service Center,” according to the Treasury Department.
Cherry urged people still to be on the lookout for possible scams that may start as a result of the new prepaid cards.
“When the government does anything like this, scammers are not far behind,” Cherry said.
