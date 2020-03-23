The Decatur Planning Commission meetings will be held as scheduled Tuesday with some changes to comply with physical distancing recommendations during the coronavirus crisis.
The 2:15 p.m. pre-meeting work session and the 3:30 p.m. regular meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at Decatur City Hall.
The seats are marked to prevent seating any closer than 6 feet on both the board area and for the audience.
The meeting will be available for viewing on YouTube at www.youtube/channel/UCHqlGrzD0gy62bkaauU-k4A. Residents can email questions prior to the meeting to kjsmith@decatur-al.gov
A phone will be available at the meeting should someone wish to call in during the meeting with comments. Calls will require a name, address and question. Emails will be read out loud during the meeting and answered.
