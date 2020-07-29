A member of the volleyball coaching staff at Clements High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the volleyball program has been forced to shut down for at least 10 days. The school released the information Wednesday over social media.
The statement said, “Although no student athlete was in direct contact with the staff member as defined by CDC guidelines, we wanted to make everyone aware of the situation and encourage all to be diligent in watching for potential symptoms.”
Volleyball season is scheduled to begin Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.