The Princess Theatre’s Virtual Listening Room will feature country, soul and blues sounds from local and regional artists.
The downtown Decatur performing arts center kicked off the free concerts streaming live on the Princess’ Facebook page with a performance by Remy Neal on Friday.
Performers for the next two weeks include SarahJayne Balash today, Lamont Landers on Wednesday, Mercy Bell on Saturday, Cheryl Llewellyn on March 30, Ingrid Marie on April 1 and Ricky J. Taylor on April 4.
The concerts stream live at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Princess created the virtual concerts as a way to bring art to the community.
“Right now people need hope and they need the beauty and the healing of the arts more than ever,” said Melissa Ford Thornton, development and communications director of the Princess Theatre.
