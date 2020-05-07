MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate approved Tuesday a resolution that says it’s “imperative to the democratic process to propose and adopt” no-excuse absentee voting, but the passage of actual legislation to loosen restrictions on the ballots seems unlikely in the GOP-controlled body.
Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, filed a bill Monday that would authorize no-excuse absentee voting. Smitherman’s Senate Bill 335 strikes out the list of excuses that qualify a voter for an absentee ballot and deletes a section of state law that says they must have one of those excuses to apply for an absentee ballot.
Some cities have been pushing for no-excuse absentee voting in recent weeks. Alabamians go to the polls July 14 for primary runoffs. The election date was delayed in March because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Alabama normally requires those who vote absentee to have an excuse for their absence on election day. Those excuses included being out of the county on election day, illness or disability, work during all hours of voting, being a student living outside of the county or being an election worker.
However, the Secretary of State's Office has said it will allow any voter to vote absentee in July because of the virus outbreak. Those who choose to vote absentee because of COVID-19 can check the box labeled, “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls” on the application.
Smitherman this week said he needs to rush the no-excuse voting bill into committee during the shortened session, so he had no time to consult with his Republican colleagues. His bill was assigned to the Governmental Affairs Committee, which has no meetings scheduled this week. The Legislature is working consecutive days in a short window of time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session could end Saturday.
“There is no support for no-excuse absentee voting within the Republican caucus,” said William Califf, spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston.
Rep. Laura Hall, D-Huntsville, introduced House Bill 251, which is identical to Smitherman’s bill, early this session. HB 251 has been pending in a House committee without a vote since Feb. 13.
Secretary of State John Merrill, the state’s top election official, sees no reason to change Alabama’s voting laws, his spokeswoman said.
“Considering we have shattered every record in the history of the state for voter registration and voter participation, Secretary Merrill does not consider our current voting laws to be an issue,” Merrill’s press secretary Grace Newcombe wrote in an email.
As of Monday, 14,415 people requested absentee ballots for the July 14 primary runoff election.
In the March 3 primary, 18,729 people returned absentee ballots.
