More than 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be coming to Alabama from the federal government, Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health will receive these shipments in phases during the next few months. The initial shipment will be about 96,000 tests.
The tests are Abbott Laboratories’ BinaxNow, approved last month by the Food and Drug Administration as the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t need any special computer equipment to get results. President Donald Trump and top federal health officials announced this week 100 million of the tests would be shipped to states in order to encourage schools to reopen.
Ivey said the tests would be an important tool in fighting the coronavirus.
“These rapid response tests are going to be a welcome resource as we work to get our students back in the classroom and Alabamians back to work," Ivey said in a statement. "As we anticipate a successful vaccine in the near future, providing Alabamians — especially our students and vulnerable citizens — with this free resource will be another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19.”
The 15-minute tests sell for $5, giving it a competitive edge over similar tests that need to be popped into a small machine, the Associated Press reported. The size of a credit card, the self-contained test is based on the same technology used to test for the flu, strep throat and other infections.
Most current tests detect viral RNA, the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2. This is a very accurate way of detecting the virus, but it requires lab equipment to break apart the virus and amplify the amount of genetic material to high enough levels for detection. The BinaxNOW test detects antigens — proteins unique to the virus that are usually detectable whenever there is an active infection.
Since March, more than 1.1 million COVID-19 tests have been given in Alabama, according to the the Alabama Department of Public Health. There have been 136,549 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,000 probable cases.
On Tuesday, 773 Alabamians were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.