The same pandemic that has left many people in need has also made it more difficult for the local Salvation Army to meet that need.
"It's a difficult time to raise money," said local corps officer Richard Watts, and it's been difficult since March.
“We haven’t cut services,” he said. “Our biggest challenge is to make sure we had resources to meet the needs and operate safely with social distancing, masks, gloves,” Watts said.
He said he’s had to trim hours from the local Salvation Army’s 14 staff members and that means only opening the thrift stores in Decatur and Athens three days a week from the pre-pandemic five days a week.
With the trimmed hours and limited occupancy because of social distancing, the stores are now open 21 hours a week, down from 35 hours a week.
“We usually generate about $120,000 to $150,000 a year in sales at the stores,” he said. “We’ve lost about a third of that” because of the pandemic. The stores are now open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Red Kettle Ride
Watts hopes the fourth annual Red Kettle Ride on Saturday will bring in more riders and funds to help offset projected deficits.
“Last year, we raised about $20,000, and we’re hoping for more this year,” Watts said. “Unfortunately, so many events like this have been postponed or are going virtual. In-person races have been very well attended. We’ll be practicing social distancing with all safety protocols in place.”
He said the pandemic also has shortened the rides. This year distances are 64, 50 and 30 miles. All rides begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in The Decatur Daily’s parking lot at 201 First Ave. S.E.
Interested persons can register online at redkettleridedecatur.org. Organizers say preregistration is required.
The Salvation Army’s food pantry in Decatur is presently serving about 20 to 30 families a week, according to Alex Davison, social services director.
Davison said when the pandemic first hit there was a rush at the pantry for items such as toilet paper.
He said when government assistance programs such as the stimulus checks, increased unemployment benefits and food stamps kicked in, demand fell off.
“But some of those programs have ended and school is back in sessions and we’re seeing a pickup in requests in September,” he said. “We were seeing about 40 families a week this time last year. … Over the course of the year we average about 1,200 families.”
He said families can visit the pantry and receive 12 to 18 canned goods and fresh produce from local farms and stores. “We have a lot of requests for frozen meat from people hoping to provide protein for their families,” Davison said. “Baked goods and pastries are always popular, but they have to be used right away.”
Donating items
Watts said the Salvation Army's residential pickup operations for donated items have been halted during the pandemic, and that is affecting sales by limiting inventory.
“There are exceptions but we’re not able to go to houses and businesses to pick up items,” he said. “Items have to be quarantined for a couple of days before we can safely go through them.”
Watts said donations to the thrift stores have been steady, but he asked the public not to leave items when the stores are closed.
“When items are dropped off when the store is closed, rain may destroy the items or people come in and rummage through things,” he said. “We want to be good stewards of what we’re given. We don’t want anything to go to waste.”
He said United Way, Decatur Utilities, Tennessee Valley Authority, Indorama Ventures, the Food Bank of North Alabama and local stores have been instrumental in the local Salvation Army making it through the first seven months of the pandemic.
Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesman, said the federal utility’s Community Care program with a partnership of 136 local power companies has distributed $4.7 million to 344 nonprofits and community programs.
Watts said with the help of Decatur Utilities, the local Salvation Army received about $7,500 from the TVA program.
A spokesman with the Food Bank of North Alabama in Huntsville said his group has helped provide thousands of meals to the Decatur area in the past 12 months.
“We’re seeing an increase in requests for food since the pandemic hit,” said Joshua Matthews, operations director of the food bank. “The requests have probably doubled. Just last week I had a woman call saying she had never been on assistance before but was unemployed now and needed some food to make it until her unemployment kicked in.”
He said the food bank also works with the local stores like Walmart and Publix to help procure items for pantries.
Holiday bell ringers
Watts said he is gearing up to hire bell ringers for the holiday season fundraising. He is concerned he may see a scaled-down version of the holiday program with a big jump in requests for aid because of the pandemic. He said decisions dealing with large chain stores are made at the national level.
“We always have a need for bell ringers,” he said. “We are planning on having manned kettles. If a store says we can have the red kettle but bell ringers will not be allowed, that will hurt. We know an unmanned kettle won’t do as well as one with a bell ringer.”
He said a majority of his bell ringers have contacted him wanting to work this holiday season, but some are staying away because of the pandemic.
“Some (bell ringers) are older with health issues and may not want to work this year. Several are in the at-risk population,” he said.
He said last year’s 25 kettle sites in Decatur, Athens, Hartselle and Moulton raised about $97,000. This year’s goal is $100,000.
“It’s not about the money,” he said. “The more money we raise, the more people we can help. My father taught me people do things for people not for causes.
“We don’t shy away from hard times. We’re concerned about Christmas. Nationally, Salvation Army is expecting a 155% increase in requests.”
Watts’ district includes Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties. He said the division covers Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. “We’ve already had two hurricanes come through and another one headed this way,” he said. "Our overall mission is to preach the gospel and meet the needs. If there is a need we are set up to meet, we will."
