Coronavirus precautions keeping area residents at home have created more residential garbage, from an extra 55 tons weekly in Lawrence County to an additional 50 tons daily in Decatur.
“People are cooking food at home because they are not able to eat out as much, so that generates waste from food,” said Lawrence County Interim Solid Waste Director Kyle Pankey. “And maybe some of them are working on home projects and spring cleaning.”
Decatur's garbage collections have risen 40% since the coronavirus pandemic hit Alabama. Rickey Terry, Decatur Street and Environmental Services director, said the city usually averages about 125 tons a day, and he’s seen it gradually increase to 175 tons a day.
“We really saw an increase this week after the governor issued the stay-in-place order last week,” Terry said. “A lot of people were ignoring the recommendations, but the streets have been empty since the order.”
The increase in residential garbage forced Terry to add two trucks a day to routes on three of the four pickup days. Street Department employees are helping Sanitation with the additional work.
“We have one lighter day in the week,” Terry said.
Decatur temporarily halted its recycling program, and that has contributed to the increase in garbage. Other cities and counties that use Decatur's recycling center also were impacted when it shut down.
Terry asked Decatur residents during Wednesday’s online city update on the coronavirus pandemic to help keep his employees safe by cleaning the lids and handles of the trash bins supplied by the city. He also recommended they move their cans away from the curb after pickup to discourage unauthorized users.
The Sanitation Department uses garbage trucks with arms to pick up garbage, but the drivers manually roll out close to 65 bins to the street for elderly and disabled residents.
Terry said Decatur is asking residents to hold off on their usual spring tree and bush cutting until after the pandemic is over or put the small debris in the garbage cans provided by the city. The city no longer separates green debris from the regular garbage produced by residents.
Athens also reported increases in garbage amounts.
Earl Glaze, superintendent of the Athens Sanitation Department, said garbage amounts are up from an average of 40 tons a week to 50 tons. He had to add a truck to create another garbage route to handle the additional tonnage.
He said Athens increased its bulk debris collections from 28 tons a day to 51 tons a day, forcing him to add two more trucks in this area.
“A supervisor and our relief drivers are driving the additional trucks we’ve added to our routes,” Glaze said.
Morgan County garbage
In Morgan County, Environmental Services Director Johnny Howell said he is seeing about a 36% increase in residential garbage volume since the mandatory shutdown of many businesses including restaurants not offering drive-thru or delivery service.
He said February’s residential garbage tonnage was 1,353 and in March, the number jumped to 1,740.
“So far in April we have hauled 455 tons and if we stay on this pace, it will be 1,840 tons for the month,” he said. “Obviously, people are at home and are doing more around the house.”
Howell said the wait to dump at the Decatur-Morgan County Landfill in Trinity is longer since other entities hauling waste are making more trips also.
He said his 18 workers are putting in longer hours Monday through Thursday. He said three crew members are volunteering to work overtime on Fridays to clean and maintain the trucks.
Morgan County’s households pay $12.50 per month for residential garbage service. Howell said residents can lease another can for $4 per month without a contract.
“We’ve had about 25 extra cans leased out since this COVID-19 started,” he said.
Lawrence dumpsters
Pankey said Lawrence County’s weekly collection went from 192 tons in mid-March to 247 tons last week, an increase of 28.6%. He said two weeks ago, the weekly collection amount was up by 15 tons and then another 30 tons last week.
He warned residents the solid waste department only collects trash that is inside the county-issued garbage cans.
“If you leave a couple of bags next to the garbage cans, they will be left,” he said. “The system we have of an automated arm picking up the garbage can is cost-efficient and part of our safety plan. Every time one of our crew members has to get out of the truck, it is putting that worker at risk of getting hit by another car or injuring themselves.”
He urged residents to lease another county garbage can for $3 a month. Lawrence households pay $14 a month that is added to their utility bill for residential collection service.
Pankey said the monthly fee provides the solid waste department with a $2.7 million annual budget.
He added the beleaguered community dumpster program is seeing more misuse during the pandemic-related shutdowns. Nine sites across the county have 30-yard, roll-off dumpsters available to county residents to use for free. County commissioners have said some contractors have been illegally using the service to keep from paying tipping fees at the county landfill.
Pankey said two dumpsters at the solid waste department in Moulton had to be hauled to the landfill north of Courtland nine times in four days recently. “We can’t dump them fast enough,” he said. “We will empty a dumpster on a Thursday morning and it is full by that afternoon.”
The county has begun putting yellow caution tape around the dumpsters when they are filled, Pankey said.
District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd said the tape and video surveillance of the community dumpster at Hillsboro Town Hall is working “wonderfully.”
“People understand now if it is full, they will have to come back,” he said.
