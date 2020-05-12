Many local restaurants and businesses took advantage of a revised state health order allowing them to reopen their doors Monday, while other restaurant managers felt the turnaround was too quick to create a safe environment in dining rooms.
Moe’s BBQ on Second Avenue Northeast and Alfonso’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant on Beltline Road Southwest elected to keep their doors closed, even after Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced a less restrictive COVID-19 order that allowed restaurant dining rooms to reopen at 50% capacity.
“We started talking about it last week when we found out everything was opening back up,” Moe’s general manager Zack Shell said. “We still had concerns with public safety. We wanted to make sure that it’s safe when we do open.”
Restaurants such as Las Vias Mexican Grill on Sixth Avenue and Rock N Roll Sushi allowed customers to have dine-in meals. Barber shops, tattoo parlors and gyms joined restaurant dining rooms in being able to reopen starting Monday under the revised health order.
The state health order requires employees to wear masks when interacting with guests. Restaurants must sanitize restrooms and high-touch areas at least every two hours. Menus have to be disposable or sanitized after each use. Social distancing must be maintained in bar areas as well as entrances and exists. Buffets, salad bars, drink machines and other self-serve stations were prohibited.
Las Vias had its employees wear masks and gloves while sanitizing menus, salt-and-pepper shakers and regularly touched areas. The restaurant only sat groups at every other table.
About one-fourth of tables were full during the lunch rush of 12-1 p.m. Lisa Lawrence, a customer, said she felt comfortable at Las Vias.
“They did great. There wasn’t anyone in my 6-foot area,” she said. “I felt really safe about the food and the handling.”
Alfonso’s manager Stephanie Green said the restaurant will keep its dining room closed until the end of the week and decide how to proceed after seeing how other restaurants handle the transition.
“It was mixture of concern for the general public and the concern of our employees,” Green said of the decision to keep its dining room closed.
Las Vias owner Enrique Salcido said his sales were down 60% during curbside pickup only, and that letting his full staff of employees return to work played a decision in reopening Monday.
“We have mostly regulars, and they said that they were happy for us to be back at normal business,” he said.
Like Las Vias, Rock N Roll Sushi and Five Guys were only seating at every other table and had hand sanitizer available for customers and employees.
“I ordered 4,000 masks when this all happened,” Rock N Roll Sushi owner Andy Villarreal said. “We have seven locations, so we made sure we had plenty of masks and hand sanitizer.”
Many downtown staples such as City Café, The Brick and Mellow Mushroom were still only doing curbside pickup Monday. Fast food restaurants including McDonald’s, Zaxby’s and Chick-fil-A were only doing drive-thru service.
"I was leery, but because I eat (at Las Vias) so much, I went here today," Lawrence said. "I probably won't eat out as much as I did before."
Hair care
Several local businesses opened their doors to provide hair care Monday. Grant Street Barber Shop and Blush Salon took appointments Monday and described it as a busy day .
“We had to scramble to re-book multiple people,” Blush co-owner Tammy Payne said. “We were happy to do it, because we were happy to be at work.”
Blush employees wore masks and gloves with many of the customers following suit. Grant Street Barber Shop owner Von Herring had a mask and gloves readily available to wear when customers came in.
Herring said it was nice to open his doors again and he felt it could have come sooner after seeing the crowds at grocery stores and home improvement stores.
“I was little disappointed that we didn’t get to open earlier, but you have to do what the state says,” Herring said. “You can go to Home Depot or Lowe’s and there are more people than there will ever be in this place.”
Payne said the salon will see customers who had appointments scheduled for April before moving on to new appointments. Herring took appointments on social media and over the phone to keep crowds down.
Blush customers were asked to wait outside of the salon and not use the waiting area until it was time for their appointment.
“Getting used to a mask is an adjustment, but we’re doing what we have to do,” Payne said. “We just want to do our jobs.”
