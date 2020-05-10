Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement Friday of a dramatic relaxation in a COVID-19 emergency health order, coming the day after the highest number of new Alabama cases since testing began and a week before the previous order was set to expire, caught many business owners by surprise.
It also came as a relief for the owners of restaurants, which along with bars, hair salons, barber shops, gyms and numerous other previously closed businesses will be able to open Monday, albeit with restrictions.
At restaurants and bars, the new order requires each employee to wear a mask when interacting with guests. They are limited to 50% of normal occupancy. Restrooms and high-touch areas must be disinfected at least every two hours, and menus must be disposable or sanitized after each use. Hand sanitizer must be available to employees and guests. Social distancing must be maintained in bar areas, entrances and exits. Self-serve stations — such as buffets, salad bars and drink machines — are prohibited.
For some local restaurateurs, the relief of reopening their dining rooms was mingled with concern about being exposed to infected customers.
“We’re excited and want to open the doors back up and get some normalcy back, but there’s a part of me that thought about stalling another week,” said Marie Barbee, owner of Alfonzo’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant on Beltline Road in Decatur.
Her expectation is the restaurant dining room will open Monday, but she said management would be meeting over the weekend “to go over the pros and cons and risks, whether everything’s worth it, and then go from there.”
Simp McGhee's co-owner Christy Wheat will open Monday, but she also had concerns.
“All we can do is protect ourselves the best that we can,” she said. “We have to open. This is the livelihood of our employees and ourselves. But yes, I have anxiety.”
Staffing problems
For most restaurant owners, the anxiety is not limited to the risk of viral transmission, with new cases on an upward trajectory over the last week. Despite a coronavirus-related spike in unemployment claims, most restaurant owners reported they were anxious about whether they could get enough employees to return to work.
“We need people, and we’re having a lot of trouble hiring,” said Crystal Owens, owner of PoBoy’s Deli. “I think they’re partly concerned about the virus, but I think they’re at home and collecting unemployment. They can’t really get a job and make the same income.”
Part of the federal coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in late March added $600 per week to normal unemployment benefits, through July 31, for those who lost jobs as a result of COVID-19 issues.
Kealon Drake, co-owner of 12 Moe’s Southwest Grill locations, including the Decatur restaurant off Alabama 67, said he expects to struggle with staffing until the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefit ends.
“I’ve got people I could offer $30 an hour and they wouldn’t come back to work because they can sit there and say, ‘I can work and make $30, but I can sit at home and make … a lot more money than I used to make.’”
Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchinson on Friday said refusal to return to work is grounds for an end to unemployment comp payments except in various situations where COVID-19 has directly impacted an employee’s ability to work, such as a positive test result in the household or having to care for a child who is out of school because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Hutchinson said “an individual who doesn’t go to work due to general concerns about exposure to COVID-19 … is not eligible for unemployment.”
She said employers should contact the state Department of Labor to report such cases.
Drake chuckled at the suggestion.
“Right now the problem is the unemployment office can’t even process all of the claims, much less go back and police all that. If we send them something saying this person turned down a job, if you can even get someone to answer the phone, getting them to check up on that I think would be difficult,” Drake said.
But Drake also said he and his employees have real concerns about being exposed to the virus as customers return to restaurant dining rooms.
“We’re definitely worried about it. We’re doing everything we can. We’re sanitizing. We’ve got all our employees wearing masks and gloves,” he said. “It’s definitely a concern. The thing is there’s just no way to know who’s had it, who’s got it.”
While many were still deciding late Friday on their plans for a Monday reopening, several restaurant owners said they would continue curbside service for customers not comfortable coming in.
“We’ll continue curbside until we’re kind of back to normalcy," said Debra Hewitt, owner of Let’s Do Lunch. "A lot of the elderly probably still won’t want to come in, and we do want to cater to them and to anybody that does not want to come in."
All of the restaurant owners contacted by The Daily said they would be busy this weekend making sure their restaurants complied with the health order that begins Monday and expires May 22.
Wheat said she is rearranging tables so they are at least 6 feet apart, and is setting up a station for sanitizing menus.
Jason Such, owner of Such-n-Such, said he is limiting capacity in booths, and blocking off every other booth to enforce social distancing.
In addition to staffing issues, Such said the closure of several meat processing plants due to COVID-19 and the resulting increase in meat prices is hurting his margins and forced him to increase some prices.
“I’m a nervous wreck. It’s a lot of stress,” he said, but added his drive-thru sales have been strong.
Robert Matthews, owner of C.F. Penn Hamburgers, said he does not plan to open the dining room until he can do so at 100% occupancy, but he will continue curbside service.
"We can accommodate a lot more people with the drive-thru than we can by letting people come inside and trying to space them apart. We just can't facilitate the curbside going in and out the main door and having customers coming in and out the main door," he said Saturday.
Like other restaurant owners, Matthews said the increased unemployment compensation checks have left him struggling to find enough employees.
"The government was too nice, too generous, and it's hurt us as employers," he said.
Other provisions
A significant change in the order that takes effect Monday is that it ends the prohibition on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people, although it retains the requirement that those people remain 6 feet apart. This means funerals, weddings and church services can resume, provided they can maintain the 6-foot distancing.
The order continues the prohibition on opening entertainment venues such as concert halls, movie theaters, museums, auditoriums, sporting events, night clubs and bowling alleys, but Ivey said more revised orders relating to these venues may be issued in the middle of this week.
"Let me be crystal clear to the people of Alabama," Ivey said Friday at a press conference announcing the loosening of restrictions. "The threat of this disease continues to be active and it is deadly."
While the order was issued by State Health Officer Dr. Harris, Ivey fielded a question as to why restrictions were being loosened despite a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. Federal gating criteria recommend that states not fully reopen their economy until there has been a "downward trajectory" of new COVID-19 cases for 14 days.
"The governor has the responsibility of looking after both the economic well-being of our people in the state, the economy, as well as their health and safety," Ivey said.
Later in Friday’s press conference Harris said he had concerns about recent increases in COVID-19 cases.
"Our numbers over the past week have been a little higher than the couple of weeks before. We do know we've increased testing somewhat, so we're trying to sort out how much of the increase could be related to just testing and how much might be additional disease. It's probably contributed to by both of those."
On Thursday, 355 new cases were reported — the highest number of infections reported in one day since testing began in Alabama. The number of new cases Friday increased by 332, the third highest daily count since testing began. Harris said 602 Alabamians were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 as of Friday morning, and another 348 were hospitalized and awaiting test results. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 14 on Friday and two on Saturday morning, bringing the death toll to 385.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers on Friday afternoon said it was critical that people assume personal responsibility as the economy opens up by practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands frequently. She said the revised order represented a balance between economic and health issues.
"We’re not certain how things are going to go," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.