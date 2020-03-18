Closings announced Tuesday in the Decatur area ranged from the AMC Classic Decatur 12 movie theater to the Morgan County Jail lobby and Calhoun Community College campuses.
In other signs of the COVID-19 outbreak's effect locally, Athens-Limestone Hospital issued a call for volunteers to provide child care for hospital employees and Hartselle Family Medicine asked patients with cellphones to remain in their cars when arriving for appointments so staff can "come get you from your vehicle once you are ready to be seen."
Following are the latest developments locally in the response to the new coronavirus.
--
Utilities
• Decatur Utilities has suspended through March 27 the practice of disconnecting utility services for nonpayment. However, customers will remain responsible for the full billing amount accrued until payment is made, the utility said in a news release.
• Decatur Utilities also has closed its lobby, and customers can pay online at www.decaturutilities.com, by mail, by phone (256-552-1400, option 3), drive-thru or other method.
• Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp., which serves more than 40,000 customers in Morgan and Lawrence counties, has suspended disconnections for non-payment for four weeks until April 15. It also has closed lobbies at all of its offices effective today. For assistance, call 256-552-2300 or visit jwemc.coop.
--
State government
• The Alabama Department of Transportation said it will keep restrooms open at state rest stops and continue road work, including scheduled bid openings for new projects. However, ALDOT will modify other operations. Rest areas will be staffed to provide cleaning and with a point of contact for emergencies only. All ALDOT public involvement meetings are postponed until further notice.
--
Child care
• In its request for volunteers to provide child care for its workers, Athens-Limestone Hospital said, "... Due to school and day care closures, we are currently seeking teachers and college students to volunteer to provide child care services for our clinical staff." Interested individuals can email amandac@alhnet.org. Hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
--
Animal services
• Decatur Animal Services will temporarily provide service to the public only by appointment. Adoptions and other arrangements can be discussed over the phone, after contact is made with front desk staff. Animal control officers will continue to be dispatched by Morgan County 911. The officers will limit animal intakes to emergencies and severe cases. Strays and owner-surrendered animals will be received based upon availability. Most volunteer activities and assistance are being suspended. The shelter will not temporarily kennel the household pets of those people diagnosed with COVID-19.
--
Decatur parks
• Decatur’s public access parks, like the Wilson Morgan dog park and Delano Park, remain open despite coronavirus concerns, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Tuesday. The city’s sports fields are closed, he said, including Wilson Morgan and Jack Allen Recreational Complex, along the recreation centers. Lake said workers at the closed facilities are taking advantage of the absence of visitors to perform deep cleaning and other projects.
--
Colleges
• Calhoun Community College closed all campuses effective Tuesday and will begin distance learning today. It said classes are expected to resume as normal on April 6. The closures include computer labs at its Decatur, Huntsville and Alabama Center for the Arts campuses. Instructors will use email, Blackboard or other established means to deliver assignments and administer tests online. The STAR institute will facilitate student tutoring services online. For assistance with advising, people should email advising@calhoun.edu.
--
Taxes
• The Alabama Department of Revenue will follow the federal government's lead regarding the April 15 tax payment deadline for state tax filers, according to Amanda Collier, an ADOR communications specialist. The federal government has postponed the April 15 tax payment deadline, giving individuals and businesses an extra 90 days to pay their 2019 tax bills. The federal extension is available to individuals owing $1 million or less and businesses owing $10 million or less.
--
Morgan County Jail
• The Morgan County Jail's lobby has closed, and authorities are asking residents to apply for and renew conceal carry permits online at http://bit.ly/ConcealCarryPermits. Video visitation with inmates is available online, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and arrangements have been made with the vendor to allow two free visits per inmate per week. Inmate funds can also be deposited online.
--
Movie theaters
• The website for the AMC Classic Decatur 12 said it "is temporarily closed in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines. It will reopen when those guidelines allow." AMC's corporate office said the latest guidelines made movie theater operations “essentially impossible.” It said it would close all locations in the U.S. for at least six to 12 weeks.
• Cinemagic Theater in Athens said beginning Thursday and running through April 5 it will add an extra daily matinee to its weekday schedule and start shows at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The theater planned to limit tickets to half of the theater's capacity so spectators can spread out.
--
New cancellations
• The Decatur Utilities board canceled today's meeting.
