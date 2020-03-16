Decatur City, Morgan County and Hartselle City schools will be closed beginning Tuesday and Limestone County Schools will be closed beginning Monday until April 6 in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
At DCS, food service will be provided Tuesday at each school cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, food service will be provided at seven school locations. Those locations will be announced soon.
While schools will be open Monday and buses will run on their normal schedule, DCS said in a statement: "We encourage students to stay home if possible." Those who stay home will receive educational/virtual support, officials said. Hartselle also encouraged students to stay home.
Absences at DCS, Hartselle and Morgan schools Monday will be excused.
Morgan County Schools will provide voluntary online learning opportunities beginning Wednesday, as well as meals. Information on the time and pickup locations for meals will be provided later.
Limestone County Schools will close beginning Monday.
All 12-month employees of Limestone County Schools are to report Monday for a regular workday, according to interim Superintendent Mike Owens. All food drives coordinated by local schools should end Monday by noon, and all donations are front door drop-off, the statement reads.
Limestone County Schools will be open to faculty and students from 8 a.m. until noon Monday to gather any personal belongings; after this time, no access to the buildings will be permitted.
Lawrence County Schools will remain open through Wednesday, but absences will be excused.
Due to a state of emergency declared Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey, all K-12 public schools in the state will be closed Thursday, with plans to reopen April 6.
As of 1 p.m. today, the Alabama Department of Public Health had reported 12 positive coronavirus tests in the state, with no deaths. One infected person is in Limestone County, six in Jefferson County, two in Tuscaloosa County, and one each in Baldwin, Elmore and Montgomery counties.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,629 had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States as of Friday afternoon, with 41 deaths.
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of school safety and student services at Decatur City Schools, said the district was not informed by the state until Saturday that it could close earlier than Thursday. He said the early closure is an important step in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
"The CDC guidance encourages social distancing and discourages large numbers. Both of those are hard to do in the school," Satterfield said today. "The guidance we have received is that often students are transporters of the virus, spreading it to faculty and staff, who in turn carry it home."
