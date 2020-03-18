Decatur Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said Tuesday no decision has been made on the Austin High and Decatur High proms.
Austin and Decatur High have their proms set for April 18, 12 days after the schools are scheduled to restart.
“At this juncture, we’re not going to speculate and we ask that others not speculate” if the proms will occur, Satterfield said after a Decatur school board meeting. “We have plenty of time. It’s too early to make a decision on that at this time.”
