School officials say students and staff will benefit from the state's updated guidelines permitting individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 to discontinue quarantining after 10 days instead of 14.
The Alabama Department of Public Health issued the revised guidelines, which apply not just to schools but to the general population, on Friday.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said he’s received many calls from parents asking if their children can return to school after just 10 days of quarantine, but the district was waiting for the ADPH School Toolkit to adopt the revised quarantine guidelines before any changes go into effect.
The system will not return to in-person classes until Jan. 13, so the shortened quarantine option will begin impacting DCS students then.
“We realize the frustration for families and the inconvenience if their child is having a direct exposure, no sign or symptoms, and has never come down with the virus,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield said at a school board meeting last week that some parents have sent their children back to school before their 14-day quarantine period was over, citing new guidelines from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’ve actually dealt with two situations where people have sent quarantined students to school, and saying that they’re following the CDC guidelines and not ADPH,” Satterfield said. “That puts us in a difficult situation.”
According to the CDC recommendation, as adopted Friday by the Alabama Department of Public Health, individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 can stop quarantining after 10 days without taking a COVID-19 test if they self-monitor for symptoms every day through day 14, remain symptom-free for the entirety of their quarantine, and adhere strictly to precautions such as consistently wearing a mask over the mouth and nose, social distancing and avoiding crowds through day 14.
The risk of transmitting COVID-19 after a 10-day quarantine where proper precautions are taken through day 14, like masking and self-monitoring, is from 1% to 10%, according to the CDC.
"Health officials caution that that the 10-day quarantine option is not without risk, and a 14-day quarantine optimal," according to the statement issued by ADPH on Friday.
The CDC also made recommendations that state and local authorities could adopt quarantine rules as short as seven days if a COVID-19 test is taken within the 48 hours prior to discontinuing quarantine and a negative result is received.
However, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said COVID-19 numbers are too high and testing supplies too limited for quarantined individuals to safely discontinue quarantine at the seven-day mark.
"CDC allows for that seven-day option in certain states and we're not criticizing that, but for a statewide policy we had concerns about testing resources," Harris told The Decatur Daily on Friday. "I think there is concern we would be utilizing a lot of those tests that are needed to diagnose sick people as opposed to people just trying to get out of quarantine too early."
According to the ADPH, people who take advantage of the 10-day quarantine rather than the ideal 14-day quarantine “must use extreme caution regarding monitoring for symptoms for the full two weeks and practice mitigation strategies within and beyond the quarantine period.”
Residents of long-term care and correctional facilities will still be required to quarantine for 14 days after exposure to COVID-19.
Satterfield said the shortened quarantine period could also help with staffing issues that arise when teachers must be quarantined.
“That will make a big difference for us in potentially having the ability to get some staff back up to four days earlier," Satterfield said. "In some cases that’s a full week of school that we can get staff back earlier."
Hartselle City Schools federal programs coordinator Susan Hayes said the district has been impacted more by quarantine guidelines than by infection guidelines.
“A student after 14 days of quarantine, if he or she is not infected, goes back to school, and if the very next week, or two weeks later, they happen to encounter another student or somebody who was infected, now they go back home again,” Hayes said. “Going from 14 to 10 days is not only impactful because it reduces the number of days of missed school by four, but it’s also impactful because if someone has been quarantined more than once, that ends up being four times two, or four times three, so it really will make a difference for us.”
Hayes said the new quarantine policy will also make it easier to keep schools staffed when teachers are exposed to COVID-19.
“Many of our teachers who have been quarantined continue to teach virtually," Hayes said. "However, we can’t just have students in a room with no adult and a big screen with a teacher’s face on it. Some supervision still has to happen in that classroom. We still require a sub, and when we start running low on subs, there’s just a domino effect.”
Hayes said Hartselle City Schools will continue their efforts in cleaning, wearing masks and social distancing for the foreseeable future, and that news of a COVID-19 vaccine is not a reason to become lax with precautions.
“I’m as excited as every other citizen that a vaccine is on its way, but I don’t want anyone to anticipate that on the first day back in January it’s all just back to the way it used to be. We will still follow the guidance of the ADPH,” Hayes said.
