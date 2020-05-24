When school returns for the fall, students in the Decatur City, Hartselle and Lawrence County systems will have the option of attending school or staying at home and participating in the virtual learning program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, school leaders said.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said school will start Aug. 12.
“Some of you may have some angst about sending your child back to the classroom,” Douglas said in a six-minute video to parents and administrators on Friday afternoon. “Next year, we will offer virtual school for K-12. We’ll offer face to face. We’ll also allow, if you want to start your kid in school and if that comfort level is not there and you want to shift to virtual for a while, we’ll have that option as well.”
Meanwhile, Morgan County, Athens and Limestone County school officials are taking the wait-and-see approach on how to instruct next fall.
“We have prepared a survey for parents that will be sent out next week regarding interest moving forward with distance learning,” said Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones. “We plan to offer both traditional classroom setting as well as distance learning options. Our kids will be able to do some of both.”
She said summer programs will be offered and the system is interested in feedback from parents.
She said the first day of school is Aug. 6.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he is presently planning traditional classroom instruction, a virtual format and a mix of both.
“We’ll have traditional school as long as it is allowed by the (Alabama State Department of Education) and Public Health department,” he said. “We’re looking at a blended learning format where kids will go to traditional classrooms two times a week for about three hours and do the rest online.”
He said some non-school buildings may be used for classrooms to provide greater social distancing.
"A certain number of parents are apprehensive about traditional classroom settings. Students will be able to change back and forth from traditional to virtual," Smith said.
Douglas urged parents not to purchase home-schooling programs.
“During these uncertain times, I don’t want you to go out and buy an untested home-school program when we have a curriculum that will align with state standards,” he said. “We want to put our parents at ease and let you know we will have virtual option. We will send out information to you for some feedback to see if you want to go virtual or classroom setting. We want the feedback so we can plan for next year.”
He said parents can expect to hear from their principals in the next couple of weeks seeking input on what is desired.
Douglas said the summer learning academy will be conducted July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to try to reduce some of the “summer slide.” He said from 8-11:30 a.m., instruction will take place in non-STEM subjects. Science, technology, engineering and math classes will be given in the afternoon. “Parents are welcome to pick up their children after the morning session if they wish,” he said. “The summer program is 100% free to all of our parents.”
He said transportation, breakfast and lunch will be offered to the students.
No extended-day learning will be offered this summer, Douglas said. “Due to the numbers we probably don’t need to have kids in the building for extended day. We will start it back, but not this summer.”
No paper packets
When Gov. Kay Ivey closed traditional classrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic, area schools offered paper packets and online learning from home.
Douglas and Smith said their students will not see the packet learning again.
“Overall grades 3-12 went well, but K-2 proved to be very hard, especially on parents,” Douglas said.
He said his district plans to purchase iPads for the K-2 students with federal stimulus money.
“We won’t do packets any more if we ever have to go into this setting again,” he said.
In Lawrence County where internet access is nearly non-existent in some areas, paper was the learning tool of choice. Not any longer, Smith said.
He said he is in talks with some internet providers about offering internet hot spots for a low price.
“We plan to get all of our kids Chromebooks and partnering with a cellular carrier to get internet hot spots for our kids,” he said.
Smith said his district also would park some Wi-Fi-enabled school buses in certain areas needing internet.
He said summer school programs are offered virtually. “We want to stay as safe as possible,” he said.
Smith said Aug. 12 is planned as the first day of school for students.
Morgan schools
In Morgan County, Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said administrators are taking “a wait-and-see approach” to finalizing instruction plans for the next school year. “We want to remain flexible and ready to adapt as this situation continues to develop.” He said the district has several options “which could be implemented on a fairly short notice.”
Athens City Schools are developing plans for different scenarios, said Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton.
“We have a leadership team working together to determine the best course of action for our school system for the fall," she said. "We are developing plans for a variety of scenarios and focusing on solutions that make the most sense for our students, teachers and parents here.”
She said a summer school option for grades 7-12 is open to students from other districts as well. The summer session will include a credit recovery course and credit advancement courses. She said an elementary summer session will be offered in July, with details to be released in the next few weeks.
Limestone County school officials could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
On the Limestone County Schools social media page, the district is asking for input from students and parents to help the system improve.
District leaders said sports teams will follow the guidelines set by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Douglas said tryouts for sports will not take place until teams start fall practice.
“We will be providing some small group camps,” he said. “You may not participate in any summer activities unless you have a physical and you have completed all of your paperwork. If you plan on working out with the coach this summer, you need the physical and paperwork before that can happen.”
He said band members can have tryouts as usual.
