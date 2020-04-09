Some companies are offering extra pay and other incentives for employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
GE Appliances said it recently rolled out an “appreciation pay” of $2 additional per hour to hourly production employees, including those at its Decatur plant, as all shifts returned this week after a temporary reduction in manufacturing operations because of the uncertainty over the outbreak.
“As the country navigates the impact of COVID-19, GE Appliances wants to say thank you to our employees across America who are dedicated in their efforts to ensure people have appliances,” the company said in a release.
“The appreciation pay will continue through the end of April, at which time we will reevaluate based on the situation,” said MarySusan Abel, a spokeswoman with the Louisville, Kentucky-based company.
Wayne Farms, based in Oakwood, Georgia, launched an attendance incentive program March 30, in which hourly employees are eligible to receive an additional $1 an hour for every hour they work, said spokesman Frank Singleton.
“The program will continue through May 2, and we’ll reevaluate it at that time,” Singleton said.
According to the company, it has 1,934 employees at its three facilities, two of them adjacent, in Decatur.
“I know all companies in our area are trying to keep their employees safe and their morale high,” said Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association. “With everyone concerned about their current and future finances, I would expect that the increase is truly appreciated.”
Among its safety measures, GE Appliances said it has implemented no-touch temperature screenings, adjusted production lines for social distancing, installed barriers between workstations and installed hand-washing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the plant.
“We continue to be dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our employees and have implemented new procedures to promote a safe environment,” the company said. The company said it continues to take additional measures as it hears feedback from employees.
Wayne Farms said it has enhanced sanitation and hygiene-related precautions in all areas, implemented remote work arrangements where feasible and initiated travel restrictions, increased education and training for employees on reducing the risk of infection and spread of COVID-19, and worked with benefit providers to reduce cost and increase the availability of treatment options for those displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
GE Appliances’ Decatur plant, which has 1,300 employees, is the largest private employer in a single location in Morgan County, according to the company.
Last month, the company voluntarily reduced manufacturing operations on a temporary basis due to “this uncertain time of global pandemic.” The Decatur plant, which produces top-freezer refrigerators, moved to one line per shift, the company said, and three other plants, in Louisville; Lafayette, Georgia; and Selmer, Tennessee, were also impacted.
Starting with the first shift on March 20, through April 3, the company reduced shifts or temporarily suspended operations at those locations.
“All shifts returned (on Monday) and all lines are running," Abel said.
The Decatur plant was also on a temporary shutdown last month after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19 and, during the shutdown, the plant was being thoroughly cleaned, a corporate spokeswoman said.
The retail giant Walmart last month announced plans to pay a one-time cash bonus to hourly employees for their dedication during the health crisis.
The bonus is for all U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices: $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time hourly employees. Every hourly worker employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and the bonus was to be paid last Thursday.
