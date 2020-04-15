Jason Such has remained optimistic in the face of coronavirus restrictions, but the owner of a Decatur restaurant said he’s had to reinvent the way his business operates to keep it afloat.
Such isn’t alone. Most restaurateurs are having to change their business models to sell the food they prepare. Some local restaurant owners say their business volume is down more than 70%, a statistic that mirrors the trend nationwide. The only local food establishments reporting positive results operated with a delivery model before the pandemic.
"Business is barely above water," said Such, owner of Such N Such Burgers and Tacos on U.S. 31 South.
The National Restaurant Association estimates about 3 million restaurant workers have lost jobs and restaurants will lose more than $225 billion in sales through May. The association said federal financial packages will help, but it expects more employee reductions and even closure of many restaurants during the coronavirus crisis.
In Alabama, a state order last month limited restaurants to delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup sales. That's led some restaurants to partner with delivery services that offer customers the ability to pay without physical contact through apps on computers and phones.
Such said his partnership with the GrubSouth delivery service will allow his restaurant to carry meals to consumers about 6 miles away.
“The first couple of weeks (of the in-restaurant dining ban), we were down 62% with our sales and now we’re at 49%,” Such said. He said he has dropped prices, increased his marketing, and launched two new specialty burgers on the menu to boost sales. Unfortunately, he said, he has had to cut staff and business hours, and he's not taking a paycheck.
“We had 11 on staff and now we are at four,” he said. “Two full-timers and five part-time workers in high school were laid off.”
He said the two full-timers have found other jobs and the high school students will be rehired once businesses get the green light to fully operate again. He is looking for other avenues for cash flow.
“We’ve applied for everything that is out there,” he said about the government’s small business loans. “I was told it might be three to six weeks before we hear anything.”
In business for four years, Such said he moved to his current location on U.S. 31 South in Decatur in June. He said landlord Joe McCollum waived April’s rent because of the pandemic. He said his food and drink vendors also have been cooperative with him thus far.
He said the stay-at-home order has drastically decreased the traffic along U.S. 31, and with it the number of impulse customers he previously could expect.
To-go sales not enough
Decatur’s Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q on Sixth Avenue depended heavily on its dine-in customers. Now, General Manager Paul Collins said, the drive-thru and to-go orders are up, but are not replacing the pre-pandemic numbers.
“We’re down about 40% from our normal sales,” Collins said. “We’re seeing new faces all of the time, but our regular customers are still with us.”
He said stuffed baked potatoes and assorted meat plates remain top sellers.
“The menu mix hasn’t really changed much,” he said.
He said most of the servers, bus staff and cashiers have been laid off with employment numbers falling from 60 to about 25.
Camino Real manager Miguel Hernandez said his Decatur restaurant is now delivering dinners and offering curbside pickup. He said the staff has been cut from about a dozen employees to three.
“Business is only good now a couple hours a day,” he said. “This thing is bad for everyone.”
When business plummeted for Los Charros Mexican restaurant in Moulton, owner Miguel Diaz and his staff took drastic action. They knocked out a wall on the west side of the building and created a drive-thru window.
“We were doing curbside pickup but business is better now with our drive-thru open,” said Diaz, who opened Los Charros in 1998 and moved to its Court Street location a few years later. “We ask our customers to call ahead and drive through to pick up their order. But it is OK to order the food at the window. They just have to wait longer while it is being prepared.”
He said his business fell off 70% when Gov. Kay Ivey closed in-store foot traffic to many businesses and restaurants March 19.
“The window has been a good addition,” he said. “But we’re now still down about 50% overall.”
He said the restaurant now closes at 8 p.m., an hour earlier than before Ivey's order.
“Our Sunday lunch business has gone away with the churches closed,” he said. “But Friday and Saturday nights are still strong.”
He said fajitas and burritos remain the favorite dishes ordered and his regular customers make up about 90% of his business. He said he hasn’t had to lay off any of his five staffers.
Delivery model strong
The restaurants that offered a strong drive-thru and delivery service before the pandemic limitations appear to be faring better.
“Business is good. We’re hiring all we can,” said Joe Broadfoot, vice president of operations for 13 Domino’s Pizza stores across north Alabama including Decatur, Athens, Hartselle and Moulton. “A lot of folks who have lost their jobs are coming to us to work.”
Broadfoot said he couldn’t disclose sales and employment figures. “But first and foremost we are taking care of our employees,” he said. “They will be wearing gloves and many will be wearing masks when delivering.”
Jerry Schoo, owner of Marco’s Pizza in Decatur, said he has not been forced to lay off any of his 23 employees.
“With many people turning to delivery and takeout options, we’ve been fortunate enough to retain all our team members …,” he said in an email. “As I always say to our team members, we are in the people business. Our customers and our community need us now more than ever before.”
Kelly McNamara, a corporate spokeswoman for Marco’s, added, “Business is up year-over-year at this time” for the Decatur restaurant.
Barry Keith, owner of the two Chick-fil-A locations in Decatur, said overall sales are off 9% to 15% since the pandemic changes were implemented. He said some of his 120 employees have seen their hours trimmed and the restaurants close earlier some nights.
“We’re keeping our people,” he said. “We're trying to take care of our employees who have families. Some of our part-timers who might be in high school and living at home have seen fewer hours.”
