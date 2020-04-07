At least two area school systems are suspending their free food distribution programs and others may follow suit due to concerns for the safety of nutrition workers, parents and students, superintendents said.
Morgan County Schools will not provide lunches and breakfasts after Wednesday’s distribution until the expiration of a stay-at-home order that took effect Saturday, and Hartselle City Schools will suspend its food distribution program after Monday. Unless extended, the order expires April 30.
Bill Hopkins Jr., superintendent of Morgan County Schools, said asking lunchroom workers and parents to leave their homes for the food program places them at risk.
“We don’t feel like we can do that,” Hopkins said Monday afternoon. “We can’t follow what the governor says with the stay-at-home order and have our (Child Nutrition Program) workers prepare the meals and ask parents and students to get out of their homes. We want parents to be prepared that we may not be providing lunch so they can make arrangements.”
He said the school system “will be glad to help” families who will be placed in a hardship situation when the school food distribution program ends.
The order allows people to leave their home to obtain food. It also allows people to leave their home for "essential businesses and operations," which includes "public schools preparing and transporting ... meals to eligible students." It also allows people to leave home to provide or obtain "government-funded services or benefits" and "services under education continuity plans."
The CNP is a federal program that reimburses school systems for the cost of feeding students. “We’re not looking at the monetary concerns,” Hopkins said. “It’s the safety concerns we’re interested in at this point.”
In a written statement, Hopkins urged volunteer organizations and churches who may be able to help after this week to contact the school system at mcschools@morgank12.org.
On Wednesday, Morgan County Schools will provide a total of 20,000 meals for the roughly 2,000 students picking up two meals a day for five days.
Dee Dee Jones, superintendent of Hartselle City Schools, said her district is suspending the program until the stay-at-home order ends.
“We’re doing this for the safety of everybody,” she said. “We’ll pass out meals for five days next Monday and then suspend the program until at least April 30.” She said on Monday, the school district distributed 4,550 meals, which was two meals a day for five days for 455 students. The meals are picked up in a drive-thru method at Hartselle High School from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jones said.
Michael Sibley, director of communications for the Alabama State Department of Education, said the feeding programs are voluntary.
"We have an obligation to feed the children, but we also have an obligation to protect our workers. We are leaving it up to the people at the grassroots level to make those decisions,” Sibley said.
He said a few other programs in the state, including Jefferson County, have suspended their food distribution programs.
Jones said area agencies and churches also are willing to help with providing meals.
Officials with Decatur City Schools and Lawrence County Schools said they will offer food distribution Wednesday and may suspend the program afterward.
“We have to look at the number of people coming through that our CNP workers, even dressed up in their (personal protective equipment), are coming in contact with,” said Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent for DCS. “We may decide to stop it for a period of time. We should know something Thursday.”
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said his district is studying its options, too.
“Plans are still being discussed,” he said about possibly ending the food distribution. “We ought to know something by Thursday morning.” Smith said 1,165 meals were distributed Monday.
Athens and Limestone County
Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said at a media briefing at Athens City Hall on Monday that meals for Athens City and Limestone County students will continue to be served on Mondays and Thursdays through the month.
On the first day back after spring break, 3,300 meals were served, he said, with five administrators and five CNP employees able to handle the service in two hours.
“It was great to see this turnout,” said Holladay, adding that the state recognizes this as an essential service.
“We’re serving both Athens City and Limestone County kids,” he said. “We’ll be doing that on Mondays and Thursdays throughout this month as long as we have the order in place.”
The free drive-thru pickup meals are provided from 10 a.m. to noon on those days, only at Athens Elementary School at 601 S. Clinton St.
Food is not available for pickup at Limestone County Schools locations that were previously advertised, but anyone 18-years-old and younger may pick up meals at Athens Elementary School while supplies last.
A child, 18 or under, must be present.
Decatur distribution
At Frances Nungester Elementary School in Decatur at lunchtime Monday, the five CNP workers prepared and distributed more than 120 meals.
Jean Hill of Decatur was first in line picking up meals for three grandchildren and two students from her neighborhood. “It’s been hectic at the house and these meals sure help out,” she said. “It’s great, wonderful the school system provides these meals.”
Parents Miranda Jenkins and Lacey Saxton were picking up meals for their children and others, too.
“It takes the burden off of parents having to prepare meals,” said Jenkins.
Saxton added: “It’s an important program. The kids are getting balanced nutrition.”
Lunchroom manager Krista McCleskey said the parents and CNP workers have found a routine in the distribution system.
“These are my kids. I know them,” she said. “Every day it gets easier. Things are flowing pretty smoothly.”
The parents and students didn’t leave their vehicles and the CNP workers, dressed in personal protective equipment, didn’t enter the vehicles. Most of the parents simply held up their fingers to show how many meals they needed.
McCleskey and four other workers arrived at 7:15 a.m. Monday to begin preparing the meals.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s meals were turkey sandwiches, corn dog bites, apples, mini pancakes, yogurt, milk and juice.
On Wednesday, parents will return to one of the seven sites across Decatur to receive breakfasts and lunches for Wednesday through Friday, Satterfield said.
