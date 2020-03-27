MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives has adjourned indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Just two lawmakers, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, were present Thursday while the chamber's other 103 stayed home, as House leaders requested, for what was supposed to be the Alabama Legislature's 13th meeting day. With no quorum, the House adjourned without a date certain for when the legislative session might resume.
"We don't have a definite date that we'll come back and resume business," said McCutcheon, R-Monrovia. "We're looking, working with the Department of Public Health."
With less than half of the regular session completed, lawmakers have yet to tackle the state's education and General Fund budgets.
McCutcheon also said economic development bills would be prioritized when the Legislature returns, whether during this session or a potential special session after May 18.
