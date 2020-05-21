Entertainment venues such as museums, theaters, concert auditoriums and bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen with restrictions Friday at 5 p.m. under revised stay-at-home order announced this afternoon by Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Entertainment venues are subject to restrictions including 50% of the normal occupancy load indoors as determined by the fire marshal and facial coverings required for employees that are in regular contact with patrons. A 6-foot distance must be maintained between guests from different households.
“We can’t not sustain a delayed way of life as we search for a vaccine,” Ivey said while announcing the new health order. “There are many viruses that we live with, and that we have worked necessary precautions into our daily lives. Similarly, it’s now time that we move forward and further open our state.”
Summer camps, athletic activities and educational institutions and child day care facilities are also allowed to resume under the new health orders with social distancing measures.
The announcement comes a day after the state announced 676 new cases Wednesday, the largest daily increase since testing began.
Alabama currently has 13,119 confirmed cases with 4,177 coming in the last 14, according to statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Standing by and letting our businesses collapse while we have hundreds of thousands of folks hurting and suffering is not an option,” Ivey said. “We have to keep our businesses open and keep our people working.”
The resumption of team athletic activities will be limited "to practices that involve conditioning, skill drills, and similar activities" through June 14. Beginning June 15, "participation in team athletic activities may proceed in any respect" subject to social distancing measures.
Those guidelines say "players, coaches, officials, and spectators shall refrain from high fives, handshakes, and other physical contact except to the extent necessary ... to directly participate in the athletic activity." Players, coaches, and officials also are to "wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times except when a player or official is directly participating in the athletic activity." Coaches and players also are not allowed to share water coolers or bottles.
The new order expires at 5 p.m. July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.