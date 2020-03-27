Alabama community college students will finish their current semester through online work, and state universities may offer only distance learning this summer, officials said.
The Alabama Community College System announced Friday that its roughly 174,000 students won't return to campus this semester. Earlier this month, community college campuses were closed until April 3 because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“Every decision concerning the operations of Alabama’s community colleges is being made with the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators at the forefront,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said in a written statement.
Graduation ceremonies have been postponed.
A decision has not been made about whether community college summer courses will be in-person or online.
Jim Purcell, executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, said in a letter to university presidents this week that schools need to communicate with students and their families about what summer courses, which begin in mid-May, may look like.
I would support maintaining the online/remote instructional environment through the summer 2020 terms," Purcell wrote.
Alabama’s K-12 public school students will not return to their schools this academic year, officials announced Thursday. They’ll complete the school year remotely, ending it June 5.
Local decisions
Limiting access to campus premises, Alabama universities and colleges have made independent decisions pertaining to on-campus housing, dining and other campus facilities.
Both Athens State University and the University of North Alabama have closed their on-campus housing facilities. Housing at Jacksonville State University will remain open.
With campuses adjusting to the needs of their community, universities and colleges must decide whether to cancel or postpone spring commencement ceremonies. Some universities have already canceled or postponed their ceremonies, while others are awaiting a final decision.
"No decision has been made at this time regarding commencement,” Athens State University said in a press release. "We will update the campus community once a final decision has been made.”
The University of Alabama canceled on-campus activities for the remainder of the semester, including commencement.
“We are actively exploring and hope to provide alternative means of recognizing the significant achievements of graduates and students earning honors, but it is too early to make those plans firm,” a university statement to students said.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham canceled its traditional graduation ceremonies, saying it would have an alternative or online format. The university said it plans to release details soon.
The university says it has not made a decision on summer classes and will assess the situation at a later date.
Auburn University moved to remote classes for the remainder of this semester and requested that students who live on campus not come back after spring break. Commencement hasn’t been canceled yet, and the university says it will release more information about that in coming days.
For students looking at summer courses at Auburn, the university has said that students are encouraged to work with their academic advisers to develop a plan. No details have come out on whether Auburn will have on-campus classes or remote classes for the summer semester.
