The Alabama Department of Transportation will keep restrooms open at state rest stops and continue road work, but it will modify other operations while following state and federal guidelines on COVID-19.
An ALDOT news release said a deep-cleaning will be performed on the restrooms each week. Throughout each day, staff will clean and sanitize the areas used most frequently by travelers, including door handles, counters, faucets and toilets.
Rest areas will be staffed to provide cleaning and with a point of contact for emergencies only.
ALDOT said active construction and road maintenance projects will continue, including scheduled bid openings for new projects.
Work to repair slides and other roadway failures resulting from the recent record rainfall will continue.
State personnel will continue to monitor and respond to traffic incidents and roadway issues.
All ALDOT public involvement meetings is postponed until further notice.
Local ALDOT offices will continue to receive and process permits for work on ALDOT right of way. The ALDOT Oversize/Overweight Permit Office will continue to accept and process applications for oversize/overweight vehicles on Alabama highways.
