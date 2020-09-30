To the relief of local restaurant owners, Alabama alcohol regulators voted Tuesday to lift restrictions on operating hours for bars and restaurants that were imposed in the summer to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
With cases of COVID-19 increasing at a slower rate after months of a statewide rule requiring masks in public, members of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted to eliminate an emergency rule that required businesses to stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. and close 30 minutes later.
Originally intended to keep down crowds and encourage social distancing, the rule also reduced revenue and limited tips for servers.
“That’s beyond awesome,” Tina Hall, co-owner of The Brick, said of the ABC vote. “We do a wonderful lunch and dinner business, and we’re making it, but we really miss our cocktail customers.”
Hall said her restaurant and bar on East Moulton Street has been closing at 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the pandemic, when normal closing time is 1 a.m. That’s eight hours of lost business a week.
Rick Paler, executive director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said restaurants have been the hardest hit by the pandemic among local businesses.
“Giving them more hours will be helpful in offsetting some of the losses from having to limit their seating to 50% capacity,” Paler said.
Christy Wheat, owner of Simp McGhee's on Bank Street, said the time restrictions were especially hard on The Brick, Hard Dock Cafe and Josie's, her husband’s restaurant.
“I think everybody has weathered this (coronavirus pandemic) so far, and the extra three hours will make a big difference,” said Wheat said.
Wheat said she thinks the time restriction was “pointless” because it doesn’t keep people from getting the virus. She said businesses lost a lot of revenue because they had to close early.
“It hurts that we’re having to turn away customers who are already seated (with social distancing) and drinking,” Wheat said.
Hall said she’s glad the restriction was lifted in time for her to plan The Brick’s annual Halloween contest for adults, which also features a haunted house upstairs, sponsored by Nucor, as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. She said she canceled the “Halloween Hoot” for children because it’s difficult to ensure they remain socially distanced.
“Halloween is our night,” Hall said.
ABC Administrator Mac Gipson said the restriction on operating hours was a “business killer” for bars.
While allowing bars to stay open later, the board also approved a new order that Gipson said emphasizes health considerations including 50% occupancy rules, face coverings, social distancing, hand sanitizing and cleaning. The rules are similar to health orders, but the vote gave ABC officials enforcement power.
Violations could be punished with suspension of liquor licenses, he said, but businesses will receive warnings first. Bar owners were involved in developing the new rules, he said.
“They're conscious of what can happen,” Gipson said during an online meeting.
In Birmingham, the county health officer, Dr. Mark Wilson, said the state “definitely did the right thing” in July by limiting hours but was justified in making a change following weeks of improvement.
“I think given the fact that we're doing relatively better now I don’t have strong feelings about it," said Wilson, who oversees the Jefferson County Health Department. "I think it’s reasonable to sort of see how it goes.”
Meanwhile, state health officials and Gov. Kay Ivey are considering whether to extend a statewide rule that requires face masks in public places for anyone who can't stay at least 6 feet from others. Ivey has indicated she plans to continue the requirement, which is supported by state hospitals and doctors.
The mask rule is scheduled to expire Friday. Ivey's office said the state will begin receiving the first shipment of more than 1 million rapid tests provided by the federal government to detect COVID-19 in coming months.
According to data kept by The Associated Press, there were about 277 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Alabama over the past two weeks, which ranks 15th in the country for new cases per capita. The state has seen at least 2,517 virus-related deaths.
