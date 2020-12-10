Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced a six-week extension of the statewide mask mandate even as Decatur Morgan and Athens-Limestone hospitals once again had a record number of COVID-19 inpatients and hospitals throughout Alabama struggled to deal with surging numbers.
Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris pleaded with Alabamians to follow basic safety precautions, and Harris warned that a vaccine is unlikely to be available to the general public before early summer.
The order, set to expire Friday, was extended to 5 p.m. Jan. 22. No changes were made in the order that took effect Nov. 8.
Kelli Powers, CEO of Decatur Morgan Hospital, welcomed the order’s extension even as she lamented that it was necessary.
“We are overwhelmed with COVID-positive patients and are in favor of anything that will provide some relief,” Powers said. “I honestly can’t believe at this point that it takes an order from the governor for people to do the right thing.
"Today, we have close to 100 COVID-positive patients and are to the point of bedding patients in makeshift ICUs. We are critically short-staffed and asking (nurses and patient care aides) to come out of retirement to help us care for our patients — yet many in our community refuse to wear masks and continue to socialize in groups as if there is nothing going on.”
The extended order generally requires that people from different households wear masks in public when interacting within 6 feet of each other.
"These are some of our darkest days since COVID-19 became a part of our daily conversations, and the rising number of new cases has put a strain on our health care system unlike any time in recent memory," Ivey said in the news conference.
Vaccine
Pending FDA approval, Harris said he expects the first shipment of 40,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine early next week, and about the same number of Moderna doses the week after that.
He said the state will follow the guidelines set forth last week by the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on how to prioritize the administration of vaccines. Under those guidelines, front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are the top priority, known as Phase 1a. Phase 1b is essential workers, such as police and firefighters and teachers. Phase 1c is people over the age of 65 and adults with high-risk medical conditions.
The state has about 300,000 health care workers and 25,000 to 30,000 nursing home residents, Harris said.
“We would hope that we could get all of our Phase 1a groups vaccinated within a few weeks, but that mostly depends on what kind of allotment Alabama gets,” Harris said.
He said he hopes that all Phase 1 groups are vaccinated by the spring.
“It’s likely to be early summer before we have enough for the average Alabamian to receive their vaccine,” Harris said. "I think the most difficult thing for us to say after waiting all this time is it's not going to be enough. There's going to be a scarcity of vaccine and that's going to continue for a while. We want people to understand that.”
He said the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at ultralow temperatures, will initially be shipped to 15 of the larger hospitals in the state. A portion of the doses expected to arrive in the state next week will be set aside for their front-line health workers, and others will go to residents of skilled nursing facilities.
While both vaccines require two doses per person, spaced three weeks apart for Pfizer and four for Moderna, Harris said all the initial shipments will be exhausted in the first round of vaccinations, with the second doses coming from later shipments.
Harris said vaccinations will not be mandated by the state, and he does not expect nursing homes to require residents to be vaccinated. Vaccines will be free to everyone, although providers can charge an administration fee to a vaccinated person’s health insurer if they have one. No co-pay will be charged, Harris said.
“We still have some tough weeks ahead of us, but I know we can get through it together if we can hang in a little bit longer,” said Harris, a former Decatur resident. “Please remember to stay home if you can, to wear your mask, and to stay 6 feet away from people if you can’t stay home.”
Local cases
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 140 Morgan County residents were newly infected with the virus. Decatur Morgan Hospital on Wednesday had 101 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients, the highest since the pandemic began. It had 15 COVID-19 patients in the ICU including 12 on ventilators, both record highs.
Athens-Limestone Hospital was also at a record high number of COVID-19 patients Wednesday, with 25. Nine of those patients were in the ICU, also a record high, including one on a ventilator. The hospital’s ICU capacity is 10 patients, but Mona Skipworth, infection control nurse at the hospital, said it has a plan for expanding that capacity.
Skipworth said she was relieved Ivey extended the existing mask order.
“We need to continue to mitigate risk to protect people,” she said. “If this is what we can do to help, we must continue to do it.”
Alabama this week hit a record for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with more than 2,000 people hospitalized, about 500 more than the previous peak in early August. The state also saw a record number in daily cases with more than 3,000 new infections being reported daily.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has risen over the past two weeks from 2,288 new cases a day on Nov. 24 to 3,337 new cases a day on Wednesday.
Harris said during the course of the pandemic, 10% of infected people have consistently required hospitalization.
“We really are in a difficult time right now in Alabama,” Harris said. “This is a very challenging time, and we’re looking at some pretty dark days for the foreseeable future.”
Since the pandemic began, ADPH has reported more than 280,000 coronavirus cases and 3,985 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 deaths.
"We just have to remember we've got almost 4,000 of our family and loved ones and friends who are not going to be here this holiday season, that we've lost so far in our state," Harris said. "If you had a 747 crash every month for the last 10 months, that's about how many people we've lost in the past 10 months in our state."
Mandate specifics
In addition to the mask mandate, the extended order retains other restrictions.
• Non-work gatherings are prohibited if they cannot consistently maintain a 6-foot distance between people of different households.
• Retail stores "may not knowingly allow customers or patrons to congregate within 6 feet of a person from another household," and employees must wear masks when near customers.
• Close-contact service providers, such as barber shops and hair salons, can remain open subject to various restrictions, including that employees must wear masks when within 6 feet of customers.
• Entertainment venues can remain open, subject to social distancing requirements, and if employees wear masks when interacting with visitors.
• Restaurants must limit the number of people at a table to eight, and dining tables should be separated by at least 6 feet. They can be closer than this distance if separated by partitions. Employees must wear masks when interacting with customers.
• Patients in hospitals can have a maximum of one visitor or caregiver at a time, a restriction that also applies to nursing homes and assisted care facilities.
• All public and private educational institutions shall maintain a 6-foot distance between people where practicable. All employees and all students in second grade or above “shall, to the greatest extent practicable, wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when in regular interaction within 6 feet of a person from a different household.”
