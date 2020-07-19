Randy Price, a state senator diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19, said last week he is getting better each day.
“I have been overwhelmed with prayers, love and support since Oline and I fell ill, and it’s something that I will never forget,” Price, R-Opelika, said in a written statement to Alabama Daily News. “Thankfully, my wife, Oline, has recovered fully and I am thrilled to report that, although my condition was once serious, I’m getting better each day under the best care in our state.
“I want to personally thank the nurses and doctors at East Alabama Medical Center for the first-class care I have received during this time.”
On Thursday, Price was still in the intensive care unit of EAMC, the hospital confirmed.
“We all know someone who has COVID-19, and it is so important to follow the advice of public health experts: Wear a mask, wash your hands or use sanitizer, respect social distancing, and don’t get complacent,” Price said. “If you’re in a position to do so, please follow the example of my wonderful wife and donate plasma to help others.
"We’re going to get through this and ultimately prevail over the virus. Until that happens, let’s make smart decisions that keep us all happy and healthy for years to come.”
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, people recovered from COVID-19 may be able to help those currently fighting it by donating plasma, which contains COVID-19 antibodies.
Opelika-Auburn News on Monday reported that both Randy and Oline Price, the Lee County revenue commissioner, had contracted COVID-19, along with several members of their family. Oline Price’s symptoms were more mild. Still, she missed three weeks of work recovering.
On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper, sent an email to fellow senators about Randy Price.
“I know each of you will join me in lifting Randy, Oline, and their family up in prayer and positive thoughts,” Reed said.
Randy Price, 62, was elected in 2018 in the district that includes all or portions of Lee, Randolph, Chambers, Clay and Cleburne counties. He is a business owner and farmer.
