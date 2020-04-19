The state unemployment rate in Alabama is expected to almost double in April after seeing a steady increase from February to March.
The preliminary rate in March rose to 3.5% from 2.7% in February. That’s slightly higher than the 3.3% rate in March 2019.
“You can definitely see an upward trend in the unemployment rate," said Ahmad Ijaz, the executive director and director of economic forecasting in the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research.
However, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the state unemployment rate won’t be accurately reflected until the rate for April is released on May 22. The March rate was taken from the week of March 12 — before many businesses had to either close down or begin making strict cuts to their personnel.
Ijaz said the state’s figures for April will “most likely show the unemployment rate going up to the 5% to 7% range.”
The last time Alabama’s jobless rate was that high was three years ago, when the rate was 5.4% in January 2017 and 5.19% in February 2017, according to state Department of Labor historical data.
“We do anticipate the full impact of last month’s layoffs in our April count that we will announce sometime in May,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said.
Locally, Morgan County’s preliminary rate was among the state’s lowest for March, at 2.8%. That was up from 2.4% in February but below the 3% a year ago. Limestone County was at 2.9%, up from 2.4% in February and below the 3.1% a year ago. Lawrence County’s rate was 3.3%, up from 2.9% in February and down slightly from 3.5% a year ago.
The number of unemployed people shown in the March preliminary figures, compared to February’s revised rate, was 462, up from 413, in Lawrence County; 1,247, up from 1,059, in Limestone County; and 1,615, up from 1,394, in Morgan County.
In Decatur, the March preliminary jobless rate was 2.9%, with 774 unemployed. The March rate in Athens was 2.7% with 322 unemployed, the labor department reported.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling encouraged Alabamians to “look for essential job opportunities” during the time of higher unemployment.
“We know once we get past this phase, and we start rolling back into an open economy, that there are a lot of job needs here in north Alabama,” Bowling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.