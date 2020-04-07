Local cases of COVID-19 continued to rise Monday and the state broke the 2,000 mark as residents and businesses adjusted to an emergency order that took effect Saturday at 5 p.m.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Eddie Hicks on Monday said he’s seen several retailers that have been able to remain open under the latest order taking steps aimed at maintaining social distancing in their stores, but others that have been slow to meet the order’s requirements.
“The biggest frustration I have is people aren’t looking at the part of the order on whether this is a necessary trip. Whole families are going on trips together when one person could do it. It’s obvious they’re not realizing the danger they’re putting their whole family in,” Hicks said. “Some of the vendors are doing what they should, but the public is not understanding that this is serious.
"Some just see it as a nuisance, but this is a serious matter that can lead to a loss of life.”
As of Monday evening there were 2,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 30 in Morgan County, 33 in Limestone and eight in Lawrence. The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 32 statewide deaths related to the coronavirus, and the department is investigating another 21 reported deaths to determine if they were caused by COVID-19. No deaths have been reported in Morgan, Lawrence or Limestone counties. Madison County has 141 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death, with another death under investigation.
The stay-at-home order issued by State Health Officer Scott Harris on Friday requires all people to remain in their residences except as necessary to perform an “essential activity,” but such activities are broadly defined.
People can leave home to purchase food or other products “necessary to maintain a person’s daily routine,” as well as fuel, medical supplies and educational materials. People may also leave their home to obtain “any other supplies necessary to maintain a person’s or pet’s daily routine or to maintain the safety, sanitation, and routine operation of a home or residence.”
Among the “essential retailers” that people may visit are supermarkets, liquor stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores, building-material stores and office-supply stores. The order also allows people to go to work at hundreds of listed types of "essential businesses and operations," and in some circumstances at non-essential businesses.
Unless extended, the order expires April 30 at 5 p.m.
Violation of the emergency order is a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $500, according to state Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Hicks worries that law enforcement will need to be more aggressive in enforcing the order, but he sees obstacles to that approach. A retailer may have a crowd at one moment, he said, but people are spaced out the next.
The Decatur Police Department has issued no citations, spokeswoman Emily Long said Monday, but enforcement of prohibitions on people driving to a non-essential activity is problematic.
“There would be no way to establish the truth or fiction of the accounts given by the drivers with regards to their whereabouts,” Long said.
Echoed Hicks: “All anybody has to say is they’re headed to the grocery store. The public needs to take this seriously. They need to understand it is a life or death situation.”
Hicks’ main concern is that people who are asymptomatic may be infected with the coronavirus and spread it to others.
“You might think that you can look at somebody and know, ‘I’m not going to catch a virus from them,’ but that’s not the case. There’s no way to tell. You don’t know who has been exposed. There’s no way to tell without running the test,” he said.
While Decatur police have not issued citations pursuant to the emergency order, Long said police have contacted some retailers to request that they improve crowd control to maximize social distancing.
“The Decatur Police Department is enforcing all policies from the governor’s latest order and will notify any businesses that may be in violation,” Long said.
In a memo published Sunday seeking to answer common questions about the stay-at-home order, the Alabama Department of Public Health reiterated that even those businesses deemed essential “must take all reasonable steps to avoid gatherings of 10 or more persons. They also must take all reasonable steps to keep customers and employees 6 feet apart from one another.”
The order also requires that occupancy of essential retailers, including grocery stores and “big box” stores, must be limited to 50% of the normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal. Several local stores were monitoring occupancy Sunday by counting patrons when they entered and left.
“An employee of the essential retailer place may not knowingly allow customers or patrons to congregate within 6 feet of one another,” according to the order.
Judy Smith, administrator of the 12-county ADPH Northern Public Health District, said she hopes aggressive police enforcement of the emergency order does not become necessary.
“We would like for the public to take responsibility. As individuals they are responsible for their health and the protection of the health of others around them,” Smith said.
She said most essential retailers have been complying with the order.
“What we have seen is that they have implemented reasonable guidelines to separate people, to limit the number of people that are in those stores,” Smith said.
She said people should wear a mask if they must go to an establishment where 6-foot distancing is not consistently being maintained.
She analogized a business crowded with people — any of whom could be infected with the coronavirus — to a fire.
“If somebody is around a fire, the first thing they want to do is stay away from the fire,” Smith said. “The second thing they want to do is have proper protection if they have to be close. This serious viral condition is a fire. People need to stay as far away from it as they can. If there is the potential to be exposed to it, they need to wear appropriate protective equipment such as a mask.”
She said her expectation is that some law-enforcement actions will be necessary.
“Hopefully a few such issues may resolve it for the rest of the folks when people realize we mean business,” Smith said. “We can get out of this (order) at the end of the month if everyone will just team up and do it together, or we can drag it out and potentially more people will be infected, including those people that are violating the distancing order.”
