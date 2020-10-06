Tropical Storm Delta rapidly strengthened in the Caribbean Monday, aiming to hit Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula potentially as a major hurricane before continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week and sending rain to north Alabama.
The valley area could see 3 to 5 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 35 mph beginning Friday from the storm, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is still soaked from Tropical Storm Gamma, which hit its popular coastal resorts over the weekend and forced thousands from their homes in Tabasco and Chiapas. Gamma weakened to a tropical depression Monday after leaving six dead in southeastern Mexico. It continued to break up just north of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Delta had been forecast to strike Cuba, but shifted a bit to the west Monday putting it on a path to scrape the northeast tip of the Yucatan early Wednesday. It was moving into an area with very warm water and nearly calm high winds that forecasters at the National Hurricane Center called "a very conducive environment for strengthening." Their models suggested Delta could gain between 40 to 46 mph in strength in the next 24 hours.
That would make it a major hurricane before hitting Mexico.
It is then forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday. While there is a large uncertainty in track and strengthening five days out, "there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle," the hurricane center said.
