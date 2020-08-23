Stress and isolation from COVID-19 fears are causing mental health issues, experts say, and even some coroners fear an uptick in suicides as the pandemic lingers.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he has investigated 18 suicides in 2020 through Friday; that’s one every 13 days. If the rate stays the same, that will be 28 by year's end, a number on par with the 28 reported in 2018, the latest figures available from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“We aren't seeing an increase, but I think there could be some correlation with the number and COVID,” Chunn said. “The stress of being shut in and depressed, job loss, and people being out of their normal routine are all factors. ... I’m sure some of the suicides will come from the stressors of daily living because of COVID-19.”
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood and Limestone County Coroner Mike West are each reporting five suicides in 2020.
Norwood said the Lawrence number is low, but he expects that number may climb with some being pandemic-spurred suicides. He said the holiday season usually generates more suicides and the holidays compounded by coronavirus-related isolation will likely spark more deaths.
“I pray not, but isolation is a contributor,” he said. “I’ve seen about four deaths involving decomposition in recent months because the decedent was alone — alone in part because of the isolation brought on by COVID. Being isolated is not good for our mental health. I’m worried and concerned we’re going to see more.”
A local suicide prevention official agrees with the coroners’ assessments.
“I anticipate the suicide rate will increase but it will be a delayed response, not something we will see overnight. The effects of financial strains and stress will continue to build up,” said Connie Kane, clinical director of Crisis Services of North Alabama. “After the financial assistance ends, new realities set in.
"People are getting laid off and can’t pay their bills. Evictions start, utilities get cut off. There are a lot of financial issues coming to the forefront that many people have never had to deal with. Relationships are strained. Domestic violence increases. We’re expecting it to be a big issue.”
Kane said her agency helps prevent suicides and domestic abuse but the number of staff available to answer the help line has been trimmed because of the pandemic.
She said from January to July 2019, Crisis Services of North Alabama received 15,239 calls. In 2020, 13,088 calls were taken during the same seven-month period.
“But this year because of the pandemic, we only have one person per shift answering calls,” Kane said. “In 2019, we had two and sometimes three people answering the phone. We don’t know how many phone calls we are missing. I believe most people hang up instead of waiting.”
Kane said individuals are dealing with the pandemic in their own ways, not all of them healthy.
“Some want to escape the psychological pain, escape the day-to-day stress, feeling worthless,” she said. “Stress has a physiological and psychological strain on your body. It overwhelms us. Some think ‘I’m useless so I might as well give up.’ ”
The former president of the American Psychological Association is also concerned the number of suicides will increase.
“There’s been a lot of concern about the short-term and long-term increase in (suicide) rates for a number of reasons,” Nadine Kaslow said.
Kaslow, an Emory University professor, said recent high-profile suicide cases including the one of a top emergency room physician at a Manhattan hospital, Dr. Lorna Breen, who treated coronavirus patients and contracted COVID-19, and the nation’s civil unrest in the spring are spurring more suicidal actions.
“The African American community is seeing an increase because of the pandemic and police issues,” Kaslow said. “Domestic violence, child abuse, gun sales, job losses. There’s no question there’s a risk (of an increase).”
She said people who are contemplating taking their own lives should reach out for help and stay active.
“It’s very important to keep socially connected and don’t turn to alcohol and drugs. Reach out for support,” she said. “There are apps people can use. Places for people to call. Help is available 24 hours a day. Move, take time to take care of yourself every day. Make time for yourself. Connect with people socially.”
Norwood agreed. “I’m a very sociable person, but now when I am grocery shopping I find myself going in, getting what I need and leaving, not talking with anybody,” he said. “We all need to find a way to stay in touch better.”
He is worried about school children, too, many of whom were isolated during the spring and summer, with the possibility of coronavirus-related school closures remaining in the future.
Jon Bret Smith, Lawrence County superintendent, said the school system has partnered with the Marlee Sutton Foundation to secure a state grant and is in the process of hiring a third full-time mental health counselor for the system. Last year, Lawrence schools had one full-time and one part-time mental health counselor.
Other systems in the area are employing more counselors and offering mental health workshops for teachers and staff members, school administrators said.
Kane added people should try to live life as normally as can be and take pressure off themselves.
“People need to step back. Nobody should feel like they have to be perfect,” she said.
She said the number of text messages her agency is receiving has doubled in 2020 due to an increase in abuse situations.
“If you’re stuck inside (with the abuser) because of COVID, you’re not able to report it,” she said. “We’re seeing a large increase in text messages because the victim may not be able to talk (with the abuser nearby).”
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter urged friends and family to constantly check on loved ones who may be fighting addictions, too.
"This pandemic affects everyone," he said. "Just because we are all battling this pandemic doesn't mean those drug and alcohol addictions go away. Sometimes they become worse because of isolation. We know there are drug overdose deaths nationwide that we don't know if they were suicides or accidental. The only person who knows is gone."
Kane is urging more government funding for the Crisis Services of North Alabama and other nonprofits working to save lives.
“Our job is to prevent suicides. Statistically, we think we’re successful,” she said.
Alabama Department of Public Health statistics showed Morgan (28), Limestone (21) and Lawrence (12) accounted for 61 of the state’s 823 suicides in 2018, the most recent data available.
