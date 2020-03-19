Decatur City Schools passed out 1,436 meals to serve 718 students Wednesday, the first day of a program to make sure students who may depend on schools for food have enough to eat during closings caused by coronavirus precautions.
"I was pleased with it," said DCS Child Nutrition Supervisor Julia Senn. "I hope more are going to show up."
The curbside pickup breakfasts and lunches are being offered at seven elementary schools from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday through March 27 by the Child Nutrition Program.
The week of March 30 to April 3, which was already scheduled as spring break, community groups will provide meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in what Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield called "trunk feeding."
“They will pull up and open their trunks and have backpacks, food service for the students at these same sites," Satterfield said. "I think it is very important that we keep the continuity with it.”
He said 60% of the city's students are on the free or reduced lunch programs.
The meals are for Decatur City Schools area children ages 18 and under, and pickup sites are Austinville, Banks Caddell, Benjamin Davis, Frances Nungester, Oak Park, West Decatur and Woodmeade elementary schools.
Here's a look at what other local systems are doing:
Morgan County Schools
Morgan County distributed two breakfasts and three lunches per child on Wednesday. The next pickup is Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., four breakfasts and five lunches per child. The pickup locations are Union Hill, Lacey’s Spring, Cotaco, Eva, Sparkman, Priceville, Falkville, Danville Middle and West Morgan Elementary schools.
Hartselle City Schools
On Wednesday, Hartselle schools provided three breakfasts and three lunches to 284 students who picked them up at F.E. Burleson and Crestline elementary schools. Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said some meals were delivered to the students' homes.
Jones added the food is available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the two schools and students and parents won’t have to leave their cars.
“On Monday, we’ll be distributing five breakfasts and five lunches to the students,” she said.
She said area churches will help with the food distribution March 30 to April 3, which is spring break for Hartselle schools.
Athens City Schools
Weekdays, today through March 27, 10 a.m. to noon, all children 18 and younger can receive “grab-and-go” style meals at no cost whether they are an ACS student or not. The locations are Athens Elementary School’s Clinton Street campus and The Haven at 810 N. Malone St. in Athens.
One breakfast and one lunch will be provided, and there must be at least one person in the vehicle, or walking, who is 18 or younger. People will be asked for the number of meals needed for children, 18 and younger, in the household.
For the week of spring break, March 30 to April 3, Athens City Schools will notify the school community and post information to social media when the details are finalized.
Lawrence County Schools
The system said on its Facebook page that it distributed 7,410 meals to 1,235 students on Wednesday, the first day of its Child Nutrition Program's curbside pickup.
The next pickup will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at each of the county's six elementary schools: East Lawrence, Speake, Hatton, Hazlewood, Moulton and Mount Hope.
