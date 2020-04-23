NASHVILLE — Tennessee officials Wednesday released more detailed information surrounding confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths in its long-term care facilities after open government advocates, Democratic lawmakers and others urged for its release.
The state's Department of Health had previously held off disclosing such information, saying that the state needed to protect "patient privacy."
Similar to previous attempts by the state to withhold certain information during its fight against coronavirus, officials eventually reversed course by conceding that the information was valuable to the public.
"We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously," said Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in a statement. "Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the Department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest."
According to the state, 37 deaths have occurred in the state's long-term care facilities and at least 375 cases have been confirmed.
Yet discrepancies in the newly released data remain between what the state and local governments are reporting.
For instance, at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, the state is reporting 19 deaths after 161 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the center. However, Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown on Tuesday put the death toll from the facility at 21. Brown on Friday confirmed the 20th death from the center.
The Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center in Memphis, meanwhile, has seen one COVID-19 death, the Shelby County Health Department first noted Wednesday. The state reported zero deaths there in its Wednesday information release.
Piercey told reporters that the discrepancies are to be expected because there is a delay in vetting the information on the state's end.
On the federal level, officials said earlier this week that they plan to start tracking and publicly sharing information on infections and deaths in such facilities to help spot trends and early signs the virus is spreading in communities.
Overall, Tennessee had more than 7,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 160 deaths as of Wednesday. Approximately 4,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
