CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A provision in a bill awaiting Gov. Bill Lee's signature would bar localities from implementing mask mandates unless local COVID-19 caseloads reach a level Hamilton County has only experienced twice during the pandemic — at the height of the winter and summer surges that killed more than 400 residents in the months that followed.
The law would require the governor to declare a state of emergency and the county to report at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days for a mandate to be implemented, according to a copy of the bill.
If these conditions are met and a mask mandate is implemented, the mandate cannot last longer than 14 days. Mandates can be renewed if the requirements are still being met.
The bill passed early Saturday at the conclusion of a special legislative session called for the purpose of reining in mandates and requirements that have been imposed to stop the spread of a pandemic that has killed 16,450 Tennesseans.
A Times Free Press data analysis revealed that the legislation would have significantly limited Hamilton County's ability to impose a mask mandate. The county has passed the 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents threshold twice in the 19 months since the pandemic began.
The county was above the threshold for a nearly seven-week period from December to January during the winter surge that was the deadliest to date. The county was again above the case threshold for a month during the late summer surge caused by the delta variant, which resulted in the county's highest level of coronavirus-related hospitalizations to date and stressed local hospitals to the brink.
Hamilton County's mask mandate went into effect on July 10, 2020, and was lifted April 28, 2021. At the time it was implemented, county Mayor Jim Coppinger — a Republican — described the move as "the right thing to do."
If the new law passed by Tennessee legislators had been in effect then, Coppinger would not have been able to implement the mandate. In July 2020, Hamilton County was averaging between 250 and 450 cases per 100,000 residents, less than half of the figure needed to meet the state's requirements.
Adam Kleinheider, a spokesperson for Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, said in an email that the GOP-led General Assembly determined the threshold calculation in consultation with staff.
"It was designed to strike a balance between public health and personal freedom," he said.
Coppinger said people ask elected officials to step in and help when people are dying, such as when multiple people are killed at a dangerous intersection. Last month, a collective asked for government support for a violence intervention program after a series of deadly shootings on Grove Street that killed two women and injured five others.
"But with the pandemic, it was like, 'Don't do anything. I want my liberties.' Well, we all respect everybody's liberties," Coppinger said. "But when people are dying, I mean, I just felt like people had to step in, to try to do something, people that are in leadership roles. And that's what leaders do, as you well know. They make the tough decisions and have to live with them."
