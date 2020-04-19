For the first time in 31 years, Dr. James Boyle did not kiss his wife on their April 1 anniversary.
It was not a cruel April Fool’s Day prank; it was a nod to how seriously he takes COVID-19.
Boyle, a pulmonologist, is medical director of the intensive care and critical care units at Decatur Morgan Hospital, and he is on the front line of those treating COVID-19 patients in Morgan County.
“This was the first year I didn’t kiss my wife on our anniversary. I am sleeping upstairs. I am isolated from my family. My daughter is home from Auburn, and my wife is obviously in the house, and so my house is set up so I can come in through the garage and go upstairs. I haven’t been living in the rest of the house. I’ve been living upstairs for the last three or four weeks,” Boyle said.
He has not seen his parents, who live in town, for three weeks. He calls frequently to reassure them he’s OK, and depends on his sisters to care for them.
No Decatur Morgan Hospital employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus, but the concern Boyle and others at the hospital have about spreading the virus to their families is well-founded. As of Friday, 723 health care workers in the state had contracted COVID-19.
Carrie Wynn, a registered nurse who heads the hospital’s Emergency Department, said the nurses are also concerned, especially in the emergency room where even patients entering with non-respiratory complaints may be infected with the coronavirus.
“A lot of (Emergency Department staff) have sent kids to stay with grandparents, so they’re not seeing their kids as much they used to, especially if they’re working those isolated rooms that are seeing these respiratory patients. It’s been a challenge,” Wynn said.
Nurses are used to dealing with diseased patients, but the infectious nature of the new coronavirus and the lack of any treatment or vaccine has them on edge.
“There’s a fear level of them getting their families sick," Wynn said. “Nurses, all health care providers, are here to take care of everyone else, and we usually put everybody else first. We’re there to take care of our patients, but they want to protect their families. They all have a really heightened awareness of that, making sure that they’re not taking this virus home to their families.”
“Each person in this facility is suffering in their own personal way,” Boyle said.
Thus far, Morgan County and its hospital have been fortunate through this pandemic. As of Friday evening, 47 residents of the county have been confirmed as positive for the new coronavirus, and none have died. One patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 was in Decatur Morgan Hospital on Friday, according to statistics it provided.
On a per-capita basis, with confirmed infections at a rate of 39.3 per 100,000, Morgan County is in better shape than all neighboring counties but Lawrence County, which has an infection rate of 24.3 people per 100,000 residents. Limestone’s rate is 40.4, Madison’s is 57.9, Marshall’s is 127.1 and Cullman’s is 63.3.
Of those neighboring counties, Madison has four reported COVID-19 deaths, Cullman has one, Marshall has four and the others have none.
That’s good news for Morgan County, and Boyle and Wynn stress it’s a testament to social distancing.
“The symptom that bothers us the most is that they don’t have any symptoms,” Boyle said of coronavirus infections. “We have that population of spreaders out there that aren’t having any symptoms. That’s made this virus unique. That’s why only socially isolating works. The other possibility is we test everybody in the state once a week for three weeks straight. Short of that, social isolation is the only way you mitigate this virus.”
Need for caution
Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, last week said Madison and surrounding counties are beginning to show a “flattening of the curve,” numbers indicating that hospitals can so far handle the incoming COVID-19 cases.
“So far so good means we are one graduation party, one funeral, one wedding, one gathering where people are not careful, away from having a spike of cases,” she warned.
Boyle said he has administered the hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin combination popularized in presidential briefings, as well as other drugs viewed as having potential as a treatment, but he has seen no resulting improvement in patient conditions. Until a vaccine or treatment is developed, he said, mitigation is the only answer.
Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, on Friday reiterated those mitigation steps.
“People need to continue to stay at home; only go out for essential work or essential supplies. When we go out we need to maintain our 6 feet of distance between people,” she said. “Voluntarily, people need to be wearing their cloth masks when they’re going out. … And finally, we cannot relax our standards on our respiratory hygiene, as far as good hand-washing, good hand sanitation, keeping surfaces clean. These are all measures that appear to have had an impact.”
Notwithstanding the pain of being personally separated from his family, Boyle said one of the most painful things he has witnessed at Decatur Morgan Hospital is the separation of patients from their families. He said he took a photo of the locked waiting room door, which reversed a trend at hospitals to allow more access to patients by family members.
“They had to lock a waiting room and keep the family away. That’s a hard part of this struggle,” Boyle said. “We’ve got critically ill patients and we are keeping family members away.”
The hospital is making exceptions where it can do so safely.
“If we know patients aren’t going to survive — we haven’t been down this path with COVID-19 — but during this time we’ve had all these other sick patients. We’ve had other patients we’ve taken off ventilators and the family has come in. We make exceptions for the (obstetrical side, with births). We do make exceptions, but it’s still a sadness,” he said.
Families of patients are sad about the restrictions, he said, but he has not witnessed anger.
“I think most people understand that the world is upside down. We’re trying to be a little more diligent about calling family members when we don’t see them at the bedside and we try to check in with them. If we get messages that family really want us to call, I think everybody is making a concerted effort to call,” Boyle said.
Waiting too late for treatment
One of the many horrors of the coronavirus, according to Boyle and Wynn, is that it has scared people from coming to the hospital when they need to be there.
“I was on this weekend,” Boyle said Thursday, “and we had four patients come into the emergency room that had to be intubated and placed on life support machines because they were going toward respiratory failure, respiratory arrest. … It’s been unusual to see that many people come in that sick, that late. None of those patients had COVID-19. I think these patients are waiting and they’re afraid to come in, and by the time they call for help they’re very sick. We need to let the people know that when you are sick, this is where you need to be.”
Wynn stressed that patients coming to the emergency room with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are immediately isolated and masked, and that the number of staff entering their room is limited — both to limit the potential of spreading the virus and to preserve precious personal protection equipment.
Going to the hospital does not put one at risk of contracting COVID-19, she said, and it could save the lives of people with more imminent health problems.
Boyle said he’s confident all COVID-19 fatalities in the state are now being reported to the ADPH. As of Friday, there were 96 confirmed deaths and 151 reported deaths. State Health Officer Scott Harris, formerly of Decatur, has said he expects all, or almost all, of the reported deaths eventually to be confirmed as caused by COVID-19.
“When you go back and do a postmortem on this whole pandemic, I suspect that COVID-19 was there before we knew it, and that there will be some people that died from COVID-19 before we had a feel for how much it had infected the population,” he said. “But now we are so sensitive to people who have anything respiratory-wise that they’re getting the COVID-19 test. It’s unlikely now that you’re coming in and dying from COVID-19 without us testing you.”
Boyle and Wynn declined to weigh in on the complex medical, economic and political question of when the statewide stay-at-home order should be lifted, although Boyle noted that he and Harris “go way back” and that he respects and prays for the man who issued the order.
Landers on Friday laid out what she views as some of the parameters ADPH is monitoring before it would support a relaxing of the stay-at-home order, which will expire April 30 if not extended.
“One thing we need to see, as public health officials, is a decrease in the burden of disease. By that I mean a lowering of the number of cases of disease. Coupled with that, we also need to see that with this decreasing caseload that we continue to have readily available, appropriate testing for COVID-19,” she said. “The third point of when we will feel better about relaxing some of the guidance we have so far will be when we are assured that the hospitals will be able to take care of the caseload of patients without being overburdened and not being able to do their other activities and their other duties.”
She said the state is showing signs of approaching those parameters.
“We are seeing some decrease (in new COVID-19 case), but we’re not seeing the level that we need to see yet,” she said. “… This virus is not magically going to go away on April 30.”
