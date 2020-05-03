The four large commercial vans with Marshall County plates sped south on Point Mallard Parkway at 5 a.m., packed with residents picked up in Decatur and headed to work in a county and industry that have been among the hardest hit in the state by COVID-19.
Their destination on the daily trek last week was Farm Fresh Foods LLC, a sprawling chicken processing plant in Guntersville. As they poured out of their vans an hour later at the building marked by a huge rooster, they were joined by hundreds of other first-shift workers, many arriving in nearly identical white commercial vans capable of carrying 15 people. Tightly spaced workers adjusted face coverings as they filed into the plant.
Nine hours later, the vans arrived back in Decatur and the workers returned to their homes.
Despite a recent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Morgan County — with a population of 120,000 — has fared well through the pandemic. Of those tested, 71 Morgan County residents had COVID-19 as of Friday, and there have been no fatalities.
In part due to its numerous poultry processing plants, Marshall County has struggled. With 328 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday and 97,000 residents, it has one of the highest infection rates in the state — higher than any county north of Chambers, which is in east-central Alabama. Seven people have died of COVID-19 in Marshall County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes several reasons poultry and other meat processing plants have been hard hit by the coronavirus, causing several closures nationwide. The fact that workers are close together over a sustained period of time and have contact with common surfaces contributes to the spread. Also noted as a risk factor by the CDC was the fact that many poultry workers share transportation to and from work.
“The Alabama Department of Public Health does not have the authority to limit the occupancy of the vans,” Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said Friday. “…Persons should be familiar with employee guidance related to their respective business or industry and bring any concerns to the attention of their supervisor or human resources.”
Farm Fresh Foods officials failed to return numerous calls over the last week.
Local concern
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling worries the daily transports will cause a spike in the presence of COVID-19 in Morgan County, and wonders if it contributed to a recent jump in Morgan County cases.
“Yes it concerns me,” Bowling said last week, before cases in Marshall County increased. “Whenever we have 68 cases in Morgan County and no deaths, and Marshall County has 316 cases and six deaths, and Marshall County has a smaller population, it is concerning.”
Does Farm Fresh Foods have employees who have tested positive for COVID-19? The company isn’t saying. Neither is ADPH.
Bowling said ADPH, which is tasked with tracing people who have been exposed to the virus, has provided no information on the source of local cases to him or to local safety officials.
“It would be beneficial if they would talk with our public safety officials. They don’t necessarily need to talk to an elected official,” he said, but he feels general information on the source of Morgan County cases should be shared with local law enforcement and emergency medical service officials.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris last week said ADPH is keeping up on contact tracing — the process of quickly finding and testing or isolating all those who have had contact with a person who tests positive — but it’s an enormous job and their resources are stretched.
Under the emergency health order that took effect Thursday, any person who tests positive for COVID-19 “shall be quarantined to their place of residence for a period of 14 days,” and “shall not leave their place of residence for any reason other than to seek necessary medical treatment.”
Bowling said police are not notified which people test positive and therefore are under quarantine, “but I would hope and trust professionally that (ADPH) would reach out to our police department for assistance or to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office” if ADPH determines they are violating the quarantine.
A uniquely troubling characteristic of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to public health experts, is that it can be transmitted by people who have no symptoms or mild symptoms. Because poultry processing is an essential industry, CDC guidelines advise that asymptomatic workers “may be permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19,” provided various precautions are taken.
Privacy concerns
Landers said privacy concerns prevent ADPH from sharing more information, such as where they work, about people who test positive. She said ADPH does contact tracing on all people who test positive.
“As part of the investigation, ADPH identifies potential epidemiologic links — exposed persons or places of exposure — and takes actions to reduce spread of disease through notification of contacts, home quarantine, and ongoing efforts to provide specimen collection for persons who need to be tested,” Landers said. “ADPH does not provide identifiers related to notifiable disease due to privacy.
“However, as part of contact investigation, ADPH may contact employers to assess exposures and provide workplace guidance.”
Like Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said he worries about the transport of workers back and forth from Morgan to Marshall County, especially given that one poultry processor in Marshall County — Wayne Farms — revealed it had 80 positive cases and one death among employees at its Albertville plant.
“So far it hasn’t been reflected in our numbers over here,” Long said. “Maybe people just aren’t testing or maybe they caught it in time over there. But I thought about all those vans going back and forth. I’m hoping they’re taking care of themselves, wearing masks and doing the things they need to do.”
Frank Singleton, a spokesman for Wayne Farms, said poultry processors are not required to publicly reveal the number of infected employees they have. Wayne Farms released the information about the Albertville plant, he said, because transparency to workers and to the community is an important step in maintaining the company’s reputation.
Travel inevitable
David Spillers is CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, which includes the hospitals in both Marshall and Morgan counties. He said it’s unclear whether Marshall County’s poultry plants were themselves the place that workers have been exposed to the virus, or whether contagion of poultry workers is the result of low-income living conditions that result in multiple families living in close proximity to each other.
Either way, he said, travel between viral hot spots and places with low infection rates is inevitable.
“Here in Huntsville, I expect people will be in and out of Madison County who have COVID, because a lot of people travel here to work, a lot of people travel here for retail,” he said. “We’ll just have to deal with it. I don’t know that you can tell people that they can’t cross county lines.”
He said isolation of those with COVID-19 is critical, regardless of the employer.
“The main thing you want to do is keep people who are sick from going back home in a situation where they have a lot of people around them that they can infect. I don’t think a poultry worker wants to be sick any more than anybody else, and I don’t think a poultry worker wants to make their family sick anymore than anyone else,” he said. “Hopefully with the education and communication that has happened in Marshall County over the last few weeks, they’re starting to get a handle on it.”
While poverty and meat processing plants both make social distancing and other steps aimed at reducing viral spread difficult, Spillers said that’s not his main concern, especially if employers do a good job of reassuring workers they won’t lose their jobs if they take a test and it comes back positive.
“There are still a lot of people who don’t believe this is an issue. They don’t believe it’s a big problem; they think it’s like the flu. If that’s your belief, it’s hard for me to believe you’re going to quarantine for 14 days,” Spillers said. “That’s what really gets us in trouble.”
He said he expects an increase in infections as the economy begins to open up.
“I just hope we can keep that out of the areas where we have really high-risk patients, like the assisted living and nursing homes,” Spillers said. “So many people who get this get over it and don’t have a problem. We’ve just got to hope that when the wave comes back, that those are the people that get it, not the people who struggle so much with it.”
Anita McBurnett, managing director at Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, has been working closely with poultry plants as her agency has tried to slow the spread of COVID-19 there.
“It’s a problem in any industry, not just poultry, where you have workers that have to work in close proximity to one another. That’s not just poultry producers, but any in the same situation where workers are basically a foot, 2 feet apart on a line,” she said.
She has hopes that changes made at poultry processors are slowing the spread of the virus, although that hope may have dimmed after she expressed it. The county added eight cases and one death Friday. She stressed it’s been less than two months since health orders and infection rates began prompting changes in the industry.
McBurnett said shortages of personal protective equipment caused delays in poultry processors’ ability to respond to the pandemic.
“They were trying to get the necessary protective equipment in place, and in these large facilities that took a little time,” she said.
The close proximity of workers in vans transporting them to Farm Fresh Foods and other poultry processors also contributed to the spread, she said.
McBurnett said officials’ job in controlling spread of the disease inside poultry plants, while difficult, is easier than controlling the spread outside the plant. Many Marshall County poultry workers live in a single domicile with multiple families, she said, meaning a single infected individual can rapidly spread the disease to many people.
“What we’re seeing in Marshall County is both a high concentration of those poultry plants and a high concentration of those workers and of outside activities,” she said. “All of that contributes to our numbers. That’s why they call us a hot spot.”
Increased risk
Judy Smith is administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, which includes both Marshall and Morgan counties. She would not speak about specific Marshall County poultry processors, but she said in general they have been aggressive in recent weeks at taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
She said the transport of workers by van can cause problems.
“Anytime you have people congregated together, whether it’s in a vehicle or wherever, obviously you increase the risk of transmission,” she said.
Smith said she knows many agricultural plants are requiring workers who take advantage of company-provided transport to wear masks during the trip. Those on the Farm Fresh vans appeared to have face coverings.
“Every agricultural plant that we have worked with has done everything we have asked them to do. Some of them have even done additional activities. I know they are in the process right now of really pushing concerns about multiple people riding together in these vans,” Smith said. “But for some of these folks, it’s how they get to work. They don’t have a job if they don’t have a way to get there.”
