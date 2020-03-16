It looks like the Rocket City Trash Pandas won’t start play until at least May.
Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will follow the newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control of restricting public events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. That would be through the first Sunday in May.
Major League games were originally scheduled to start March 26. The Trash Pandas were scheduled to begin play on April 9 with a home opener on April 16 at Toyota Field in Madison.
"We are as disappointed as you are regarding the uncertainty created by the coronavirus, especially as it pertains to Minor League Baseball’s return to North Alabama," Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson said. "We — and you — have waited a very long time to see that first pitch at Toyota Field. There is no question that pitch is in our future; I only wish I could tell you when.
"Once we do get the “all clear” from officials to move forward, not only will we put on the greatest show in Minor League Baseball, but we always promise that Toyota Field will be a safe, healthy, affordable family environment filled with people who love a great game and a great time."
MLB said in a statement that “Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit.”
