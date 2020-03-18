TRINITY — The Town Council and mayor have closed most public facilities including parks, playgrounds, walking trails and ball fields until April 6 because of the new coronavirus concerns.
The council voted 6-0 on the action at a special meeting Tuesday night, according to Town Clerk Barbara L. Jones.
Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said in an email Trinity Municipal Court has canceled court dates through April, and they are rescheduled for May. He said anyone having questions about court schedules to call the court clerk’s office at 256-353-2474, extension 204.
Goodwin said the municipal building will remain open but he urged residents to handle business by telephone, email, mail, dropbox or by visiting the town’s website at trinityal.gov.
He said brush pickup will continue as normal.
“During these uncertain and changing times, we urge all residents, businesses and town employees to take precautions to protect yourself and your families,” Goodwin said in the email. “Please follow directions and instructions from the federal, state and local leadership as well as professionals in disease control. Those include frequent hand washing, staying at least 6 feet from others and avoid large groups of people.”
He said anyone needing additional information can call the Town Hall at 256-343-2474, extension 205.
