Morgan County, which had no confirmed COVID-19 cases through Monday, had two reported today, and Limestone County's confirmed cases went from two Monday to four today, according to data released this afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
This afternoon's data brings the statewide total to 242, up 46 from Monday afternoon.
COVID-19 also expanded to 26 counties, up from 21 on Monday. No fatalities have been reported.
Jefferson County has 91 cases, followed by Shelby with 27. Next is Lee County with 26, followed by Madison County with 21 and Tuscaloosa County with 10.
