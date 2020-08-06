Two more Morgan County residents have died of COVID-19, according to data released today, bringing the death toll to 17.
Twenty-five new Morgan County cases of COVID-19 were reported today by the Alabama Department of Public Health, bringing the total since testing began to 2,295. In the last 14 days, 480 new cases have been reported. As of Wednesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 28 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including eight in intensive care and three on ventilators.
Lawrence County had its first COVID-19 death reported Wednesday. The county had seven new cases reported today, bringing the total to 332. Almost one-third of those cases have been reported in the last two weeks.
In Limestone County, 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today. The county has had 1,261 cases since testing began and 13 deaths. Athens-Limestone Hospital had 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients Wednesday, including two in the ICU.
Statewide, 1,654 new cases were reported today. Since testing began the state has had 93,402 cases, including 20,155 in the last two weeks. The 15 deaths reported today brings the statewide death toll to 1,654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.