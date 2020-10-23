BIRMINGHAM — The University of Alabama at Birmingham said it will open a clinic meant to help COVID-19 patients who recover from the illness caused by the new coronavirus yet still need care.
While many patients make a complete recovery, doctors have discovered long-term, chronic health conditions arise after some leave the hospital.
"We are seeing people with cardiac issues. We see people with neurology issues, chronic headaches. We see people with vocal problems," said Dr. Turner Overton.
Located in downtown Birmingham, the UAB clinic will also see those with PTSD, anxiety and depression once it opens in November, WBRC-TV reported.
More than 177,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 2,840 have died. While most people suffered only mild or coverage symptoms, the illness can be deadly for people with other, serious health problems.
