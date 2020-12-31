LONDON — Britain became the first country to authorize AstraZeneca's inexpensive, easy-to-handle COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, gaining another weapon against the virus amid a resurgence so severe that the government extended lockdowns to three-quarters of England's population.
The country also changed course by deciding to dispense the first dose of its vaccines to as many people as possible right away, to give them at least some protection. Until now, authorities have been holding large amounts of vaccine in reserve, to make sure those who receive the first dose get the required second one on time.
The vaccine developed by the drugmaker and Oxford University could hold great appeal in less developed parts of the world because of its low cost and the fact that it can be kept in refrigerators rather than at the ultra-cold or freezer temperatures some other vaccines require.
"This wonderful news brings renewed hope at a time of rising infections and unprecedented pressure on health services in the U.K. and beyond. It is now critical that this hope can be shared by all nations," said Anna Marriot, health policy manager at the Oxfam aid agency.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the "fantastic achievement for British science, which will allow us to vaccinate more people and also vaccinate them more quickly."
The change in British policy on administering the shots drove home concerns about a new, potentially more contagious variant that authorities blame for rising hospitalizations in the United Kingdom. The new variant has been found in several countries, including the U.S.
Because infections are spreading so rapidly in the U.K., officials are now recommending prioritizing delivering a first dose to as many people as possible for both of the vaccines authorized for use in the country: the AstraZeneca shot and another from Pfizer-BioNTech. Authorities say both protect people even after just one of the two recommended doses — and that increasing the time between doses might even have a benefit.
The U.K.'s chief medical officers say the second dose may be important for longer-term protection, but one official said that the country urgently needed "rapid and high levels of vaccine uptake."
"This will allow the greatest number of eligible people to receive vaccine in the shortest time possible, and that will protect the greatest number of lives," Wei Shen Lim, chair of the U.K.'s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, told reporters Wednesday.
Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.K. have already received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the rollout of the AstraZeneca one will start Jan. 4. The government says everyone will get a second shot within 12 weeks of the first.
AstraZeneca noted that a pause of between four and 12 weeks between doses has been shown to be effective in trials.
"The immune response data show that as you have a longer gap between the two doses, you do see higher immune responses," Oxford University's Dr. Andrew Pollard, one of the leaders of the vaccine development team, told The Associated Press. "That's not a surprise. That's what we see with many vaccines."
