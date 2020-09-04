FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has resumed its COVID-19 data page, which indicates there have been 83 cases of the virus on campus since the fall semester started.
The data page, which is at una.edu, also indicates there were 61 known positive cases last week.
Classes started Aug. 19 with a mixture of students physically attending and taking online courses.
The goal of the data page is to keep the public updated on active cases on campus, said Kimberly Greenway, vice president for Student Affairs and chairwoman of the university's COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.
"The data in the dashboard includes weekly updates on the number of positive cases, weekly trends, percent positive rates of sentinel testing, and cumulative positive cases since Aug. 19 when students returned to campus," Greenway said.
UNA will begin sentinel testing next week, officials said. That involves random testing of selected volunteers, as a means to help monitor the overall health of the campus.
COVID positive numbers from those tests will be part of the data page.
The volunteers will include students, faculty and staff so the university can get a good measurement.
UNA had been reporting COVID cases until Aug. 11, but removed the data as a measure to ensure its reliability, officials said.
In addition to the new reporting structure, UNA has been requiring students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear a cloth face covering, maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others, and practice good hand-washing hygiene, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.